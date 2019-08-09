August is proving to be a busy month for the Fremont Area Art Association.
Tonight, the FAAA launches a new exhibit called, “ART Work in Progress.” The public is invited to a free artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m.
This exhibit will be in the Dugan Gallery of the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St.
About 30 artists are participating in the annual, themed competition, which reflects the renovation that has been taking place in the art association building.
The exhibit was opened to artists beyond FAAA membership and all types of media were encouraged.
Each artist was allowed to interpret the work-in-progress theme and what it meant to them. They’ve included explanations of how their work portrays this theme. Their musings have been placed next to their works of art and have been considered in the judging process.
Works in the show include oil paintings, assemblages, copper sculpture, painted furniture and photographs.
“We do this annually for a lot of reasons, but the biggest reason is to get people making art,” said Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director.
Laura Huntimer, director of school programs and interactive media at Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, is serving as the judge for the competition. She will share her comments at 6 tonight during the reception.
Cash prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded at tonight’s reception.
Gallery guests can cast their vote for the Viewer’s Choice Best of Show Award through Aug. 24.
That winner will be announced at the live auction during the FAAA’s Annual Gala on Aug. 24.
The gala, which is open to the public, begins at 5:30 that evening in the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St.
“We have 17 restaurants coming in offering their culinary artistry, so we’ll sample food from all of them,” Gehringer said. “We have some construction-themed games.”
Afterward, attendees will go to Fremont Opera House for dessert, a live auction and more games.
As part of the gala, guests can take part in a game where they’ll see famous artworks as being in progress and will need to guess which part hasn’t been included yet.
For instance, they may see Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa without her famous smile.
The idea behind the game is to show guests they know more about art than they realize.
“We keep the ‘fun’ in fundraising,” Gehringer added.
Gala guests need to make a reservation by Aug. 19. Cost is $80 per person. To make a reservation, call 402-721-7779 or visit gallery92west@92west.org or stop by the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St., between 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
Tonight’s display in the Dugan Gallery is on view at the same time as the “Doing Our pART” exhibit, which is in the Hinds Gallery of the original downtown Fremont building.
This exhibit features a variety of works by approximately 35 artists. Each of these artists, at one time or another, has called Nebraska their “home.” Many of these artists are nationally and internationally known for their work.
More of the “Doing Our pART” exhibit can be seen in the FAAA’s new West Gallery, which is connected to the original art association building.