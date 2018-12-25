Organizers of the Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF) are calling for submissions from artists for the illustration to be chosen as the iconic artwork for the official event poster and other materials promoting the 2019 event. The artist whose work is selected will be officially recognized as the 2019 OSAF Featured Illustrator.
The artist will receive a $500 honorarium for the creation of the artwork, additional compensation for signing and numbering a limited quantity of official event posters, optional complimentary exhibition space at the festival to display and sell his or her original work, and promotion as the featured illustrator on the festival’s website and in select festival marketing materials.
Artists are asked to submit up to four samples of their original work along with their application by 10 a.m. on Jan. 17.
Electronic images of the artwork are preferred; however, original pieces are also acceptable and will be returned to the artist after a final selection has been made. The 2019 featured illustrator will be selected and notified the first week of February, with the final artwork due to OSAF organizers at the beginning of March.
Nebraska or Iowa artists are especially encouraged to apply, but artists may reside outside of the Omaha area. For more information or to coordinate a submission, artists should contact 402-345-5401, Ext. 102, or email osaf@vgagroup.com.
Omaha artist Grace Gaard was the OSAF 2018 Featured Illustrator. Her artwork, which was chosen to be the 2018 Featured Illustration, can be seen on the OSAF website at www.summerarts.org/featured-illustrator.
The 2019 Omaha Summer Arts Festival will take place June 7 through June 9, at a temporary new location on Mike Fahey Street between 10th and 14th streets.
The festival features 135 juried artists, live music, a variety of food, art demonstrations, a children’s fair and more.