Walk around town and you’ll probably see tuffs of yellow grass and be greeted by brisk temperatures.
But flowers bloom, fish swim and a horse and rider race through a colorful and warm setting downtown.
All such scenes are on display — via artwork — at Gallery 92 West in Fremont.
This month, the Fremont Area Art Association is hosting two exhibits. In the Hinds Gallery, visitors can view the Studio Art Quilts Associates, Inc., (SAQA) exhibition. The exhibit is titled “Natural World.”
The Dugan Gallery is featuring the Omaha Artists, Inc., Juried Show.
An artists’ reception for both shows is planned from 5-7 tonight in the FAAA building, 92 W. Sixth St. Admission is free and open to the public.
The shows will be on display until the end of the month, said Angie Olson, interim director.
Approximately 25 pieces are on display in the Studio Art Quilts show.
“What a great opportunity for people to see the detail that goes in to art quilts,” Olson said. “These quilts are a burst of creativity and color. They are sure to zap away winter blues!”
SAQA is a nonprofit organization with the mission of promoting the art quilt.
Founded in 1989 by an initial group of 50 artists, SAQA now has more than 3,600 members, who are artists, teachers, collectors, gallery owners, museum curators and corporate sponsors.
Art quilts in the Fremont show include those featuring vibrant flowers, fish and even a flamingo.
Approximately 80 works of art are on exhibit as part of the Omaha Artists show, which was judged on Wednesday. Artist awards will be announced during the reception.
“Come in and see who the judges’ picks were and choose your favorites,” Olson said. “This is the perfect show to see so many different medias all in one show.”
Media featured include: acrylic and oil paintings, cut paper, fiber arts and photography.
“I think each time someone comes in and takes a look at it, they will find something new,” Olson said.
Omaha Artists, Inc. (OAI) was organized to promote an appreciation and the development of fine art in and around the Omaha metropolitan area. Membership consists of a variety of active artists — from professionals to hobbyists.
The group was organized in February 1946 with 30 members. Throughout the years, it has grown in size and scope of activities.
Olson encourages area residents to attend the Friday night reception or stop by the gallery, which is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.
SAQA and OAI also will send representatives to speak during the FAAA’s Third Thursday Luncheon.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in the art association building. Cost is $12 per person. Dan Rosenbaum will prepare the lunch of chicken pot pie, broccoli salad and mandarin orange cake. Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Feb. 16 by calling 402-727-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.
“Because of all the different media, it’s a good time to get inspired by these unique pieces,” Olson said. “Everyone should come see these shows.”