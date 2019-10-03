A bird dances in one of Jude Martindale’s paintings.
In another of her artworks, a blonde woman appears to be in thought.
Broad brush strokes and vibrant colors catch the eye in a third painting.
This month, Martindale’s artwork is on view in the Hinds Gallery of the Fremont Area Art Association building at 92 W. Sixth St.
Area residents are invited to an artist’s reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the FAAA building in downtown Fremont. The event is free and open to the public.
Martindales’s show runs concurrently with an exhibit by photographic artist Buck Christensen in the Dugan Gallery of the FAAA building.
In an artist’s statement, Martindale said she grew up in rural Nebraska, experimenting with paints and color as a young child. She’s always loved animals and went on to study biology and art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
After training at the Art Students League of New York, she earned a master’s of scientific illustration at the University of Arizona.
She’s won numerous awards and has shown in many galleries and other venues in Nebraska.
Her work has traveled nationally and internationally in solo and juried group shows.
She is a signature member of the International Society of Experimental Artists and the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs.
Martindale said when designing with blocks of color, she continues to add layers of paint, paper or fabric, while allowing color from beneath to shine through to the final image.
“Juxtaposing colors in the perfect combination allows me to recreate the feelings that inspired me from the beginning,” she said. “In real life, my choices are dependent on my surroundings, goals and values which ultimately influence the direction and path my painting takes.”
She talks about what inspires her.
“My inspiration to create comes from nature as well as emotional responses to what is happening to the environment and our society,” she said. “I hope my art inspires viewers to appreciate the beauty around them and to celebrate their connection to nature and each other.”
Martindale is a member of Gallery 9 in Lincoln and displays her art at Gallery Jude.
Her exhibit will be on display in Fremont through the end of the month.
Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission is free.