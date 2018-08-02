Like the work she creates, an area artist’s life reflects a collection of experiences.
Sara Sumnick Wamsat, who’s from Bennington, has a studio with her daughter, Kalle Wellendorf, at the Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha.
And this month, Wamsat is exhibiting her works in the Fremont Area Art Association building at 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.
The show runs through August. An artist’s reception is planned from 5-7 p.m. today at Gallery 92 West. The public is invited.
Those who attend can meet Wamsat, who says she’s been a lifelong artist.
“I’ve never not done art,” she said.
Wamsat went to District 24, a two-room schoolhouse between Venice and Valley.
Many grade school teachers inspired Wamsat, taking her aside and giving her art supplies.
She had a mentor in Ardis Ann Whalen, an artist and the mother of one of Wamsat’s grade school friends.
“Our mothers all took painting lessons together (from Whalen),” she said.
While the moms took classes, the children sat on the floor and painted on the backs of tablets.
“She — still to this day — is quite a painter and lives in Valley. I’m still friends with her daughter and all of the grade school girls still get together,” she said.
Wamsat later went to Elkhorn High School, because it had an art department whereas Waterloo and Valley didn’t have that at that time.
She continues to create art and gives kudos to her “very patient husband Kevin” for his support.
Her show in the Dugan Gallery this month is called: “Sara Wamsat — Views From A Recyclo-pathological Artist.”
A mixed-media artist, Wamsat takes a cue from past generations who kept things due to a perceived need in the future.
Her works consist of recycled materials.
“Everything has been recycled and — literally — some of it is really old,” she said.
One colorful artwork consists of desserts and cookies, while near it another features dogs. Both, she said, are interpretations of what’s going on in the world as is a third piece which features the letters P and Q and pictures of watches.
The third piece is called, “Watch your Ps and Qs.”
Another one of Wamsat’s works features a collage with a bird and cursive writing with the quote: “When you write in cursive, I can feel your thoughts. You have taken the time to curve a line and talk to me on paper.”
This pieces draws attention to the fact that people aren’t writing in cursive.
“People aren’t adapting to be able to read cursive anymore, because they don’t have to,” she said. “That makes me sad. All my elders had beautiful handwriting.”
Other works of art includes one collage with a scene of tomatoes on a couch called, “Couch Tomatoes,” and another with a human, whose head consists of several strips of bacon. That piece is called, “Bacon Me Happy.”
The tongue-in-cheek pieces also include one that has several pictures of pieces of pie and is called, “Pie Chart.”
Wamsat notes that while many people say they have no art supplies or can’t afford them, she’s used what’s around her – a burger wrapper or the checkerboard paper in which some sandwiches are wrapped.
“Art is everywhere and you just need to sit down and observe and do something with it,” she said.
She also wants people to learn to observe in other ways.
“I think it’s so sad when people walk into an art exhibit as if each painting is going to tell them what it’s about,” she said. “It’s up to the person to see the art and take from it what they want. It’s not the painting’s fault if you don’t get it.”
People may say they don’t understand abstract art.
“You don’t have to understand it,” she said. “If it isn’t visually pleasing to you, it may be visually pleasing to someone else. And if you don’t understand it, maybe you at least like the colors.”
Or the observer can appreciate the work that went into the piece.
Wamsat’s work will be featured in more shows this fall.
Her work is in a group, assemblage show at Omaha’s Florence Mill, called “Tinkerbell’s Mausoleum,” which includes work by Fremont artist Dr. Steve Jacobsen and former Fremont artist Mary Ringenberg.