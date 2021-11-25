As you spend time together with family and friends, check out some of these events

Friday

Concerts

Opening of “Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Performances will continue through Dec.22. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Opening of “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Every show is different and interactive. Shows will continue through Dec. 31. Slowdown is an all-ages venue. This is a seated show. Reserve your row or section. Seats within your reserved row are first come first pick the night of the show. General admission seats are located at the back of the venue. Seating is limited and seats are not guaranteed. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of Santa’s Magic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Santa’s Magic is a short, live performance featuring Santa Claus, elves and an animatronic Rudolph. There will be indoor snowfall, silly moments and a message from the Snow Queen. The show is included with regular museum admission, but due to limited seating, families should pick up a reserved ticket for their preferred showtime. Following each performance, children can share their wish lists with Santa and get their picture taken with him. Show times are 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. After the 3 p.m. show each day, Santa will remain in the exhibit to talk with any child who wishes to meet him. Santa’s Magic will continue through Dec. 23.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 11:30 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 11:30 a.m. for Nebraska’s game at 12:30 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 5:30-9 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The display will include a 40-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and more. Zoo Lights will continue through Dec. 30. It is a timed-ticket event. Advance ticket purchases are highly recommended. Tickets will not be available at the gates during the event if tickets have sold out.

Lights of Aksarben, 6-8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The event will include a tree lighting ceremony, music, face painting, horse and carriage rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and complimentary coffee, hot cocoa and cookies. Admission is free.

Live music by Night Riders Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Omaha Symphony: Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Experience the fourth film in the Harry Potter film series in high definition on the big screen while Patrick Doyle’s music is performed live-to-picture. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

MainStreet Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday, downtown Fremont. Events begin at 9 a.m. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m., followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. To view a full schedule of events, visit MainStreet Fremont’s Facebook page.

A Small Town Christmas, Scribner. Small Business Saturday events will begin at 9 a.m. and include an outdoor vendor fair on Main Street and a scavenger hunt. Small Town Christmas events begin at 2 p.m. The lighting of the Main Street Christmas tree will be at 5:15 p.m., followed by the Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. and a visit from Santa at 6 p.m.

Omaha Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oakview Mall, Omaha. Quad Con is a free family friendly event focusing on comics, art, video games, cosplay, toys, board games, sci-fi, pop vinyls, special guest artists and more. A cosplay parade will begin around 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Opening of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice skating rink, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science Education, Omaha. Admission for the public is $7, which includes skates (cash or credit card only – no checks or debit cards). The rink will be open through Jan. 30.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., downtown Valley. The event will include Santa, crafts, refreshments and a lighted parade. The trees at Veterans Memorial Park will be lit at 6 p.m.

Opening of Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, 5:30 p.m. to midnight, Haymarket Park, Lincoln. The drive-thru light display will feature countless lights, props and computerized effects all synchronized to sound. The light show will continue through Jan. 1. Ticket prices are per vehicle, and include a choice between general admission or VIP.

Sunday

Concerts

Broad Street Revue Sings Christmas 2021, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. There is no charge for the concert, but a freewill offering will be taken to support the missions of the food pantry and the Salvation Army. It is requested that masks be worn.

“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Hip Hop Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The contemporary dance spectacle is set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. This production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a special performance. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Omaha Symphony: Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Experience the fourth film in the Harry Potter film series in high definition on the big screen while Patrick Doyle’s music is performed live-to-picture. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 6:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Fremont Bergan’s One Act Play Performance, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.

Events

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, ham, sausage, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Omaha Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oakview Mall, Omaha. Quad Con is a free family friendly event focusing on comics, art, video games, cosplay, toys, board games, sci-fi, pop vinyls, special guest artists and more. A cosplay parade will begin around 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn’s Hitchcock Museum Shop, Omaha. The general public will receive a 10% discount on their purchases. Current Joslyn members will receive an extra 10% discount, for a total discount of 20%. There also will be a free gift with purchase and free gift wrap service for everyone. Five shoppers will receive a free Joslyn annual membership.

Opening of Christmas on the Hill, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict Center, near Schuyler. A Christmas craft show will feature a large variety of crafts and gifts made by area artists for sale through Dec. 12. Nativity scenes from around the world will be on display from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12, and Jan. 2-5. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin show will begin at noon.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Lied Live: Prism Trio, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Prism Trio is a Lincoln-based jazz ensemble featuring Andrew Wray, Sean Lebita and Jonah Bennett. The concert will feature an evening of jazz standards and original music. The Prism Trio will be streamed live on the Lied Center’s Facebook page and at www.liedcenter.org. The performance is free to attend at the Lied, but a ticket is required. There also is an option to select a paid ticket to support the Lied Center.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Family Night with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Santa will visit the museum, plus be on the lookout for a snowfall in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall at 7:50 p.m. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and under and members.

Wednesday

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Christmas music will be performed by the Midland University Clef Dwellers. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. with lunch at noon. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Everyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP by Nov. 29 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary 200 pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

Wahoo Hometown Holidays, 5:30-7 p.m., downtown Wahoo. During a Christmas Cruise, drive by lighted parade entries and decorated business windows. Santa will make his annual visit from 5:30-6 p.m. He will stop at the sleigh to help light the tree at 6 p.m. at the southeast corner of Fifth and Broadway. Kids activities will be going on in The Back Room following the tree lighting. A Santa letter writing station will be located at Great Western Bank.

Dec. 2

Concerts

“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 6:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will begin at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Lights on Dundee, 5-8 p.m., 50th and Underwood streets, Omaha. The celebration for the whole family will include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas carols sung by local students, and activities and special promotions at local merchants. Admission is free.

