Award-winning illusionist and comedy magician set to perform in Fremont

Audience members of the upcoming Fremont Midland Entertainment Series show should prepare to be baffled.

That’s because Jared Sherlock – whose last name is synonymous with mystery – will be bringing his modern magic and clean comedy show to Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

Sherlock’s show is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

During the family-friendly show, Sherlock and his two assistants are said to amaze, astound and astonish audiences with baffling tricks, sleights of hand, juggling and humor.

His high-energy comedy juggling, contemporary performance of the infamous bullet-catch using a paintball gun, sawing in half his assistant and large-scale illusions are just a few of the things that you might encounter during Sunday’s show.

You also might even find yourself on stage to “assist” in one of Sherlock’s tricks.

Sherlock’s bio states his love of magic started at the early age of 8. Holiday “magic” shows became a tradition for the Sherlock family. With the support of his family and friends, magic became a profession for Sherlock by age 13.

He graduated with distinction from Saint John’s University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Theater Entrepreneurship. He is also a graduate of the Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theater’s summer intensive in Blue Lake, California.

As an actor, The American College Theater Festival has nominated him twice for the Irene Ryan award for his performances in Our Town (2008) and Macbeth (2010). As an award-winning entrepreneur, and a classically trained illusionist, Sherlock performs for theaters, corporate events, and fundraisers nationwide. He has also toured internationally in Shanghai, China and Hong Kong.

In addition to Sherlock’s show, here are a few other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Candyland Family Fun Weekend

Omaha Children’s Museum will be hosting a Candyland Family Fun Weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A life-size Candyland board will lead visitors to different activities such as making candy-themed crafts, building and racing Mr. Mint’s Candy-Mobiles, and painting with Skittles. There also will be a Sweet Tooth Science Show and character appearances throughout the weekend.

All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

Omaha Home Show

The Metro Omaha Builders Association Omaha Home Show will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha’s Convention Center.

In addition to vendors offering numerous home improvement ideas, attractions at the show will include dozens of swim spas and hot tubs on display, a backyard putting green, the Master Gardeners of Douglas and Sarpy counties on hand to answer your gardening questions, “PAWSitive” training by Dawn Thrapp with the Nebraska Humane Society, and demonstrations and activities provided by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Kids Zone will feature building blocks, a plasma car race, games and activities for kids.

Admission to the show is $9 for adults (age 13 and over), $7 for seniors (age 65 and over), and free for children (age 12 and under) and anyone showing military ID.

Craft Shows

The Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be the site of the Spring Arts and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature over 125 exhibitors selling unique, handmade products. Admission is $6. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free.

A craft fair also will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Dr., in Bellevue.

The craft fair will feature over 120 vendors. Admission is $2. A portion of the proceeds go towards the Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center Scholarship Fund.

Ukulele Orchestra

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.

The world-renowned ukulele superstars are returning to the Lied Center with their toe-tapping music and humorous banter.

With fans ranging from the Queen of England to David Bowie, they are masters of the unexpected, known for re-imaging folk songs, twisting classical favorites and uncovering quirky versions of rock covers.

In-person tickets range from $15 to $40. Tickets for the live webcast are $20. To purchase tickets, visit liedcenter.org.

Disney Concert

Disney Princess: The Concert will be presented at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.

An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons will celebrate all the Disney princesses in an evening of story, animation and song.

Disney Princess: The Concert is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends this show for ages 6 and up. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket. The show runs approximately two hours with intermission.

This production features Broadway performers appearing as themselves. Costumed Disney characters do not appear at this event.

Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

