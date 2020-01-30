A famous member of a boy band will be debuting a new musical in Omaha.
The musical is all about Howie Dorough, before he was a member of the Backstreet Boys. “Howie D: Back in the Day” will make its world premiere on Friday at The Rose Theater in Omaha. It will continue through Feb. 16.
Band member Howie Dorough (aka Howie D) will debut the script he has co-written with Tor Hyams and Lisa St. Lou that gives a semi-biographical account of his middle school years, his first introductions to music and finding his voice.
In Dorough’s middle school days, he was navigating Lakeview Prep, managing bullies, his big sister and his enthusiastic parents. It becomes clear in the play that Howie must separate what others want for him from his own hopes and dreams.
Audiences will join Howie on a journey through musical forms and middle school norms in this new show full of vibrant characters and hummable never-before-heard-music performed live on stage by Howie D. himself.
“I went through a lot of common issues that a lot of kids go through nowadays, including worrying and being shy, feeling small, being in somebody’s shadow, monsters in your head, bad dreams,” Dorough said in press materials. “I was definitely always trying to find my place and where I am and how I fit in with people. Eventually, I did find my place, and I’m very proud that I stuck to my grounds of knowing that I was a true entertainer.
Several songs from “Howie D: Back in the Day” have been released on Dorough’s latest album.
“When I started writing these songs, it became clear that together, they revealed my story,” Dorough said. “These songs are about a kid who conquers a myriad of his own fears and learns to accept himself for the unique person he really is.”
“Howie D: Back in the Day” is recommended for families with children of all ages. The original musical play is 65 minutes long without an intermission.
Performances, presented Friday through Feb. 16, begin at 7 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
American Sign Language interpretation and captioning services for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing will be offered at the 2 p.m. show on Feb. 8. Audio description services for audiences who are blind or have low vision also will be available at this performance.
Tickets for the production are $25 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting www.rosetheater.org.
Across town, the Omaha Community Playhouse is hosting performances of “A Raisin in the Sun.” The show is running in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through Feb. 9.
Winner of five Tony Awards, “A Raisin in the Sun,” confronts life in south side Chicago through the eyes of the Younger family. After years of battling poverty and racism, the Youngers hope an unexpected insurance check will be their ticket to a better life.
With the looming fear that his may be their only chance, the family is torn apart as they struggle to agree on the most effective way to use the money.
Performances are being held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets start at $24 for adults and $16 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.