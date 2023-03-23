A celebration is in order.

After the announcement on March 17 that Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park was voted Best Safari Park in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, a Safari Park Celebration is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Saturday also marks the opening day of the season at Wildlife Safari Park, which is located near Ashland.

All children younger than the age of 12 will receive free admission to Wildlife Safari Park on Saturday with the purchase of at least one adult admission ticket.

Wildlife Safari Park, which regularly operates seasonally April through October, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, offers 4 miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Visitors can see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow, white-tailed deer, prairie dogs, grey wolves, American black bears, pygmy goats and bison, the largest terrestrial and heaviest land animals in North America.

Regular admission is $12 for adults (12 and older), $11 for seniors (65 and older) and military adults (12 and older), $10 for children (3-11) and military seniors (65 and older), $9 for military children (3-11), and free for children 2 and younger.

In addition to the Wildlife Safari Park Celebration, here are a few other events taking place in the area:

Family Game Night

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Family Game Night from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

The event is designed to bring families together for some quality time and offer a chance to meet other families. Games will begin at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited for board games, hot chocolate and baked goods made by the seniors.

‘Tartuffe’

Midland University theater students will be presenting the comical show, “Tartuffe.”

The public is invited to the performances which start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Kimmel Theatre on the Midland University campus in Fremont.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Craft fair

Spring Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair will be open for shoppers from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St., in Ralston.

Over 500 artists and crafters from 30 states will display and sell works at this family friendly event.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10. Paid admission is good for all weekend.

Orchid show and sale

The Greater Omaha Orchid Society will be sponsoring an orchid show and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.

The event will feature orchid displays from local, regional and national vendors and growers. Attendees can ask local orchid experts specific questions and gain beneficial knowledge about orchids.

Standard garden admission rates apply.

Egg hunt and pancake feed

The Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO will be sponsoring an Easter egg hunt, pancake feed and raffle on Sunday.

The all-you-can-eat pancake feed will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. The cost is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four or more.

An egg hunt for younger kids will start at 11:15 a.m. Ages 0-4 will hunt for eggs on the park equipment at Cedar Bluffs Park on the west edge of Cedar Bluffs while ages 5-8 will have their egg hunt on the splash pad and baseball field. An egg hunt for kids ages 9-14 will begin at 11:35 a.m. on the football field.

Raffle tickets also will be sold at the fundraiser. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 tickets for $10. Raffle winners will be announced at 11:50 a.m. (must be present to win).

Raffle items include three kids bikes and helmets, a trampoline, kids summer activities and toys, Wildcat gear, air fryer, Keurig coffee maker, car detail kit and shop vacuum, camping and outdoor bundles, and gift cards from various local businesses, restaurants and activities.