Check out the many area entertainment options for the upcoming week

Friday

Concerts

Midland: The Last Resort Tour, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Baseballoween, 5-8 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The safe, free, family-friendly event is full of trick-or-treating fun and interactive activities.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Scary maze night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Depending on how brave you are, the short maze will just be dark while the long maze will have live scaring. A family-friendly “scary” movie will be shown at the barn. Pedal carts, laser tag, the zipline (extra cost) and a full concession stand also will be available.

Saturday

Concerts

Ann Hampton Callaway – The Streisand Songbook, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Straight No Chaser, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

The Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $17.50 to $75 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Theater

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Trick or Treat at Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont.

Color Fun Run, 10 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. To register for the color run, visit www.fremontgscoalition.myshopify.com. The cost is $20. All proceeds will directly support Girl Scouts and the Fremont Area Community Foundation for an upcoming tree planting project. Each registration includes a free T-shirt and goodie bag (while supplies last). You do not have to be a Girl Scout to participate. All ages are welcome. Those attending the event can register for a chance to win a free membership. Anyone with questions can contact Jenny Stewart at jennysavon@msn.com.

32nd Annual Fall Home & Garden Expo, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Admission is $6 for adults. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be karaoke by Curtis Morris on the main floor at 7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include hayrack rides, trunk or treating, and fun for the kids.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center, near Arlington. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best decorated trunk. Anyone interested in decorating a trunk for the event can register using a form on Siffring’s Facebook page.

PBR Cooper Tires Invitational, 6:45 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Thirty bull riders will be competing. Tickets start at $18 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Scary maze night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Depending on how brave you are, the short maze will just be dark while the long maze will have live scaring. A family-friendly “scary” movie will be shown at the barn. Pedal carts, laser tag, the zipline (extra cost) and a full concession stand also will be available.

Rock the Block, 7:30-11 p.m., St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The event, featuring the Nebraska All-Star Rock & Roll Band, will benefit St. Patrick Church and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School. The 15-person band specializes in 60s and 70s rock & roll. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music to follow from 7:30-10 p.m. and a social from 10-11 p.m.

Halloween Bash, 8-10 p.m., The Rox Dance & Night Club, 343 N. Main St., Fremont. The entry fee is $10. There will be a cash bar. All proceeds will go to Uniquely Yours Stability Support.

Sunday

Concerts

Ann Hampton Callaway – The Streisand Songbook, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Nebraska Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Strauss Performing Arts Center, University of Nebraska-Omaha campus, Omaha. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and free for children and students with ID.

Theater

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385, 6005 Grover St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Trick or Treat at Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont.

32nd Annual Fall Home & Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Admission is $6 for adults. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Family Festival, noon to 4 p.m., Encounter Life Ministries (formerly Mead Covenant Church), 1540 County Road 10, Mead. The free event will feature a barbecue, inflatables, live music, games and prizes, hayrack rides, and pumpkins.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Ghoulish Garden Adventure, noon to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Activities will include a Haunted Halloween Village, spooktacular photo booth, fall/Halloween themed storyboards and activity boards, creepy crawlies with “The Bug Guy,” trick or treating throughout the gardens, model railroad ghost town, wicked plants wonderland, reading nook, enchanted tales story time, creepy crafts, anatomy of a pumpkin discovery station, spider’s lair, and an appearance by the Imperial 80th Squad of the 501st Legion. Activities are included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Garden members and children under the age of 2 are admitted free of charge.

Paws & Pumpkins, 1-3 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., Fremont. All two- and four-legged creatures are welcome. The family event will include a costume contest, cake walk ($1), raffle for a Halloween wreath, Dodge County Sheriff cruiser on display and a Fremont Rural Fire Department fire truck on display.

PBR Cooper Tires Invitational, 1:45 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Following round two on Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title. Tickets start at $18 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Knights of Columbus Trunk or Treat, 2-3 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School parking lot, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. Guests attending the event are asked to park at St. Patrick’s Church and walk over to the school to go trunk or treating.

Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s corn maze. You can bring a new toy ($5 value) for free admission. The toys will benefit the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots. Regular admission is $8 for ages 3-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

3rd Annual Cedar Bluffs FBLA Chapter Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools practice field, just west of the school. To register a spot for your trunk, email grace.williams@cbwildcats.org. New this year will be a pumpkin carving contest. Participants must drop off their pre-carved pumpkins by 2:30 p.m. to be judged. There will be prizes for the best painted, scariest and funniest carved pumpkins. The contest is sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Masters of Soul, 8 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The concert is part of the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series. Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Theater

Opening of “Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through Nov. 7. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Spooky Tales for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The reading of a Halloween story will be followed by a cute craft. Registration is not required. The event is included with museum admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Trick or Treat event, 4-7 p.m., NorthStar Services, 1033 E. 23rd St., Suite 7, Fremont.

Oct. 28

Concerts

Movie Music of John Williams, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $27.50 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Hooper Care Center, Hooper. Everyone is invited to have some outdoor fun with the care center’s residents. While visitors may not be able to be inside, the residents would love to see all of the young ghosts and goblins.

Trunk ‘N Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Wikert Event Center parking lot, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to decorate their vehicle and participate in the Trunk ‘N Treat. A $25 prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle. Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes at 850 E. Eighth St. Parking will be available at the Anderson parking lot. For more information, call Kylie at 402-721-6952.

Battle of the Badges Candy Grab, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont. This is a drive-thru trick or treat event. Vehicles are encouraged to start at Eighth Street and Park Avenue, traveling south past the Fremont Police Department and continuing on Park Avenue until turning right on Fourth Street to enter the sheriff’s office’s spooky alley which will be located between the sheriff’s office and the Dodge County Courthouse.

Halloween Laser Light Show, sundown to 11 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The Halloween laser light show will light up Union Station’s exterior with spooky pumpkins, bats, witches and more. There is no cost to enjoy the light show from the parking lot.

