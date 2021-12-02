Christmas concerts, crafts fairs and many other fun things to do this week

Friday

Concerts

“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

Opening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production, which will continue through Dec. 19, is a homage to a cinematic classic, made specifically for our time. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Holiday model train display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The museum will have a fully operational tabletop N-scale train and HO layout available. Visitors will be able to operate the HO layout. Visitors will need to reserve their time to visit online at www.uprrmuseum.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated if possible. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. There is a choice of fried pollock (spicy or original), baked pollock and chicken strips, along with french fries, coleslaw, bread, dessert and a soda. Carry out meals will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Lights of Aksarben Art Activity, 6-8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The event will horse and carriage rides, free face painting, and free food and drinks. Admission is free.

Live music by Bakersfield Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Tidings of Comfort and Joy: Christmas with Nebraska Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, located on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus, 2723 N. 50th St., Lincoln. Nebraska Wesleyan’s University Choir, Jazz Choir and Chamber Singers will be joined by choral ensembles from Fremont High School and Columbus High School to share the music and message of the season in a concert. The performances are free. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit the music and outreach of Nebraska Wesleyan University’s choirs.

“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Baptist Church Choir, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

Ballet Nebraska presents “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $27 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

St. Pat’s Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee, cider, cocoa and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a Christmas Shoppe in Delaney Hall, vendors in the Marian Room, and baked goods and a raffle in the narthex. A luncheon including sloppy joes, chips, cranberry salad and dessert will be offered for $8 in Delaney Hall.

43rd Annual Fremont Parks & Recreation Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The show will feature 159 tables. Admission is $1. Proceeds will go towards the senior programs at Fremont Friendship Center.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s 29th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Cookies and candy will be sold for $7 per pound. Browse the goodies and fill a box with your favorites. Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

First Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will include a silent auction and a to-go style ham loaf meal option. There also is an online silent auction.

Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Local vendors will be showcased inside a heated tent. Admission is free.

Makers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Makers, tinkers, hobbyists, engineers and vintage vendors, crafters and artisans will show off or sell what they have made. Maker booths will be nestled around historic aircraft. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for military personnel, $11 for seniors, $7 for children ages 4-12, and free for members and children under 3.

Opening of “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Feb. 27, features 56 images of the jazz icon that challenge the tragic narrative that frequently defines her.

Santa Goes to Space, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Santa Claus and Star Wars will join forces for a fun-filled family day. There will be space-related booths, free pictures with Santa and Star Wars characters, free activities and holiday music.

Hot Shops Winter Open House, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. The open house will feature fun and informative art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music. Almost every artist will be opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Holiday model train display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The museum will have a fully operational tabletop N-scale train and HO layout available. Visitors will be able to operate the HO layout. Visitors will need to reserve their time to visit online at www.uprrmuseum.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated if possible. Admission is free.

Christmas in the Village, 4-7 p.m., Waterloo Fire Station, 405 Seventh St., Waterloo. Everyone is welcome to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, participate in the Giving Tree, and more holiday fun. Santa will make a special appearance for photos.

Sunday

Concerts

“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Deck the Halls, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This is Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday celebration. Single tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults and $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available online at www.lincolnsymphony.com. Every audience member ages 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours, prior to being admitted to the venue.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Baptist Church Choir, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

North Country Christmas featuring Kat Perkins, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The show is part of the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series. Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Ballet Nebraska presents “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $27 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

Events

Arlington Volunteer Fire & Rescue Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. Freewill donations will be accepted. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. to see all the kids.

Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Local vendors will be showcased inside a heated tent. Admission is free.

Hot Shops Winter Open House, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. The open house will feature fun and informative art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music. Almost every artist will be opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.

KETV Drive-Thru Family Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St., Omaha. The drive-thru event will include craft kits to do as a family, holiday characters and Santa, trotting police horses and holiday entertainment. Children under the age of 10 will receive a free book. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Christmas on the Prairie, 1-7 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. There will be programs at the museum’s main building featuring music and entertainment. Several other activities will take place in buildings on the museum grounds.

A visit from Santa Claus, 5-7 p.m., Luther Library, Midland University campus, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to visit Luther Library for pictures and story time with Santa and his elves. Bring your own camera. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Family Night with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Families can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles. Family Nights with Santa have limited capacity and require advanced registration.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 6-8 p.m., Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center, 7629 E. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont. This event is presented by FurEver Home Inc. There will be two backdrops for pictures: one with Santa and one with a Christmas background. The cost is $15 for one picture or $20 for two pictures. Pictures will be outside and Siffring will be open for business. Pictures will be available on a Google Drive for download. The drive will be shared to you via your email.

May Museum Christmas Walk, 6:30-8:30 p.m., May Museum grounds, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. The event will feature music, treats and a chance to look through the museum’s windows to see decked out trees and other decorations reminiscent of yesteryear. Admission is free. A freewill offering will be accepted.

Wednesday

Concerts

Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available online at www.liedcenter.org.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Dec. 9

Concerts

“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

MainStreet Fremont Winter Wine Walk, 5-7:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. Head downtown any time after 5 p.m. and enjoy shopping specials along with wine tasting and snacks. The cost is $25 per person, which includes a stemless wine glass. Register online at www.mainstreetfremont.org.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 6-8 p.m., Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center, 7629 E. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont. This event is presented by FurEver Home Inc. There will be two backdrops for pictures: one with Santa and one with a Christmas background. The cost is $15 for one picture or $20 for two pictures. Pictures will be outside and Siffring will be open for business. Pictures will be available on a Google Drive for download. The drive will be shared to you via your email.

