Colorful exhibit features over 750,000 LEGO bricks

Lauritzen Gardens’ latest exhibit is definitely a sight to see. “Nature Connects: Art With LEGO Bricks” features 13 displays by Sean Kenney. Kenney, an award-winning artist, used over 750,000 LEGO bricks to create the colorful works of art. “Nature Connects” is Kenney’s fourth indoor exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha. It includes new pieces, including a coral reef, a snow leopard and a disappearing rhino, as well as a few old favorites. The larger-than-life sculptures represent endangered animals and build awareness for the conservation of all living things. Kenney has been using LEGO bricks for nearly a decade as a medium for contemporary sculpture. He has created pieces for TV shows, celebrities, tourist attractions and Fortune 500 companies around the world. “Nature Connects” will be on display through May 10 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St., in Omaha. Garden hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The exhibit, which includes a “Play and Let it Stay station” where visitors of all ages can create, take apart, tinker, build and grow together, is included with garden admission. Admission is $10 plus tax for adults, $5 plus tax for children ages 3-12 and free for garden members and children under 3.