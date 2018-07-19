County fair season is officially here.
It’s a busy time for area 4-H’ers as they show their animals and submit numerous projects that are displayed for the public. County fair time also means entertainment, carnival rides, parades and fair food.
Following is a roundup of area county fairs:
Burt County Fair
The Burt County Fair runs July 20-24 in Oakland. It will feature live music by The Links, Omaha Acapella Group, Omaha Percussion, Third Frate, Burt County Brass Quintet, and Wayne Miller.
There will be cycle pony “horse races” for kids ages 4-7, appearances by Colors da Clown and magician Jeff Quinn, donkey polo, a demolition derby and antique tractor show
The fair parade is set for 4 p.m. July 22.
Reduced-price carnival ride tickets may be purchased from local merchants until noon on July 20. All activities are open to all ages.
For a complete schedule, visit www.burtcountyfair.net.
Saunders County Fair
Wahoo will host the Saunders County Fair from July 22-29.
New to this year’s fair is a big-name concert. Casey Donahew Band and opener Bucka Ruse will present at concert at 8 p.m. July 27 in the rodeo arena.
“We’re trying to do something to keep up I guess with the times,” Saunders County Agricultural Society Board Member Jordan Kavan said about the concert. “What we do is not broken. We’re just adding another piece of entertainment to the fair.”
General admission tickets to the concert are $25 and can be purchased at www.sauderscountyfair.com. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
The fair parade has changed times this year, and will begin at 5 p.m. July 26 in downtown Wahoo.
The hay hauling contest, carnival rides and games, Figure 8 races, best-dressed critter contest, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, truck and tractor pull, and the demolition derby all return to the fair this year.
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair is celebrating a milestone this year: the 100th anniversary of the fair. It takes place July 27 through Aug. 1 in Arlington.
After the success of the Scotty McCreery concert last year, the fair has another big concert on tap for this year.
Country music star Kip Moore will perform at 9 p.m. July 27. Jameson Rodgers will open the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at www.washingtoncountyfairne.com.
The Dylan Bloom Band will perform in the beer garden after Moore’s concert. Musical entertainment at the fair also will include: Jason Earl Band, Phil Vandel and Inline 5.
Other highlights of the fair are fireworks on two nights – July 27 and Aug. 1, a rodeo, Back Yard BBQ Contest, pickup pull and antique tractor pull, wine tasting, Fontanelle Hybrids tractor pull, demolition derby, large animal auction and a carnival offering over 20 attractions.
The “From Dust to Digital” parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. July 29.
Dodge County Fair
The Dodge County Fair runs Aug. 1-5 in Scribner.
The theme of “It’s a Rockin’ Good Time” is fitting for this year’s fair as Hairball will be the featured act on Aug. 2. The Rude Band will open the concert at 7 p.m., followed by Hairball, a band which performs music by Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and other rock groups.
“We really do try to listen to what we hear from people and Hairball is something that we have been being asked about for 2-3 years,” Dodge County Fair Board President Lisa Schole said.
Advance tickets to the concert are $20 and may be purchased online at www.dodgecountyfair.org. Tickets will be $25 the night of the show.
The Bush Tractor Pull is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 3 while the demolition derby and tough trucks will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 4.
The fair parade will be 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5. The carnival will be open 5-11 p.m. Aug. 2 -3, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 4, and 1-9 p.m. Aug. 5 (closed during the parade).
Other highlights of the fair include baseball games, Exotic Animal Encounters, Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations, chain saw artist, tractor rides, Milk-tallica Hair Band Baby Contest by Fremont Health, and a free family show featuring The Sound Exchange.
Cuming County Fair
The Cuming County Fair is set for Aug. 9-12 in West Point. The theme is “Uniting Agriculture, Family & Community.”
Country music group Lonestar will perform at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Nielsen Community Center. The concert is included in the fair’s gate admission which is $10 per day for adults and $5 for ages 10-15. Age 9 and under are admitted free if accompanied by an adult. Season tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Dylan Bloom Band will play before and after the Lonestar concert.
The Pathfinder Chorus, based out of Fremont, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, also in the Nielsen Center.
The fair also will feature bull riding, tractor pull, a demo derby, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle, Colors da Clown, ATV/UTV pull, and carnival rides. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.