Organizers of the River Valley Artisan and Craft Market, set for Nov. 2-3 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, are seeking unique artists and craft makers to join the show.
This popular event, to be held at Peter Kiewit Lodge, offers vendors the opportunity to display and sell handmade work. Art from a wide variety of mediums is welcome, including wood carvings, ornaments, home décor, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, pottery, handmade jams and jellies, and more.
Hours for the show are Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor space is limited. The application fee is $75, and registration closes Oct. 18. A park entry permit is required.
For more details and to apply, call the park’s group function office at 402-944-2523, Ext. 7344.