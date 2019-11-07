Does a double-double duo mean double the entertainment?
Audience members of the upcoming Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series concert will find out.
That’s because Sunday’s performance will feature Double-Double Duo. The 7 p.m. concert will take place at the Fremont High School Auditorium.
Each member of Double-Double Duo is a double threat on two instruments.
Kornel Wolak plays the clarinet and piano while Michael Bridge plays the accordion and piano.
Classically trained international soloists, Wolak and Bridge use comedy, virtuosity and musical sensitivity to bring their broad repertoire to life.
This unique and eclectic team has been playing together since 2011 and have built a program that is rooted in their classical training and interests, but is ranging and entertainment and approachable for all musical tastes.
Actively touring Poland, France, Ecuador, across Canada and now the United States, Double-Double Duo performs their arrangements of classical show pieces, sensitive jazz ballades and fiery folk music from around the world.
Some of these program highlights include Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Brahms; Summer, from The Four Seasons by Vivaldi; and the Baroque Suite by Handel.
By adding popular works such as Bach to Rock, Boogie Wonders and a mashup of Polka Grandpa and Rhapsody in Blue, Double-Double Duo expands the entertainment aspects. Then there is the comedic aspects that are part of each piece.
Of Polish origin, Wolak is an internationally renowned soloist, teacher and touring chamber musician. He is currently pioneering collaborative research in oral articulators with the department of speech language pathology at the University of Toronto.
Originally from Alberta, Bridge was named one of CBC’s “30 Hot Classical Musicians Under 30” in 2016, and is a winner of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Emerging Artist Medal and the Canadian Digital Accordion Championships.
Active in new music, Bridge has over 30 world premieres to his credit. He is a graduate student in accordion performance at the University of Toronto studying with Joseph Macerollo.
A single adult membership for the 2019-20 FMES season is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25.
Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door.
Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
In addition to Double-Double Duo, this season’s lineup also includes:
Jan. 23-26: “Working,” Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre. The hopes, dreams, joys and concerns of the average working American are the focus of this unique musical.
March 29: Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The Sons of the Pioneers is known as the original “singing cowboy” band, and instrumental in creating the earliest sounds of western music.
May 20: Beginnings, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Beginnings brings to life the original melodies of Chicago.