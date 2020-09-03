Drive-in style concert features music from rock musicals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In order to welcome audience members back to see its shows, the Omaha Community Playhouse had to get creative.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, stages went dark on Broadway and at entertainment venues across the country, including the Omaha Community Playhouse.

In order to keep performing arts alive, new ways of presenting shows had to be invented. Some productions have streamed online while others have moved outdoors.

Instead of hosting shows inside its building, the Omaha Community Playhouse is taking advantage of its parking lot.

“Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals” is being presented outdoors in the Storz Parking Lot at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Performances will run Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 20.

Previously in August, the playhouse hosted “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra” in its parking lot.

“We have really tried to stay active and innovate new ways to keep our community engaged throughout the COVID-19 shutdown,” Allyson Wagner, director of marketing and public relations for OCP, said in a press release. “We are in a unique position compared to other performing arts organizations in the city because we have a big parking lot.”