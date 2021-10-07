Enjoy the weekend with a concert, comedy show, pancakes and crafts

The singer known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman is making his way to Fremont.

David Shannon will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Fremont High School Auditorium. The concert is part of the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.

Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person.

Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also will be sold at Sunday’s show. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Tickets are transferable. If the purchaser can’t go, he or she could give the ticket to a friend or family member.

During Sunday’s concert, Shannon will sing songs from Elton John, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, Dean Martin, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, and shows such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables” and “Kodaline.”

He will be accompanied by a pianist and guitarist.

Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for more than 25 years. He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles, including The Phantom (“Phantom of the Opera”), Jean Valjean (“Les Miserables”), Sweeney Todd (“Sweeney Todd”), Judas (“Jesus Christ Superstar”), Chris (“Miss Saigon”), and most recently Kevin T in the original London company of “Come From Away.”

He was nominated for Best Actor at the Oliver’s (the British version of the Tony Award) for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Beautiful Game.” He also performs with orchestras around the world and recently released his second solo album, “Abhaile.”

In addition to Sunday’s FMES concert, here are a few other events taking place this weekend:

Horror-spoof comedy

“The Mystery of Irma Vep” will open Friday, Oct. 8, in the Howard Drew Theatre at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

The show will run through Nov. 7 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Two actors (Ben Beck and Anna Perilo) will take on vampires, werewolves, mummies, an ancient family curse and more — via dozens of warp-speed quick changes — in this wildly absurd comedy. Promotional materials say the production is “a feverish spectacle from beginning to end, delightfully campy and dripping with satire.”

Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Pancake feeds

Several area fire departments are hosting pancake feeds and open houses this weekend in honor of National Fire Prevention Week.

The Fremont Rural Fire Department will be having its pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St. Everyone is invited to enjoy pancakes for a freewill donation and meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters.

The Valley Fire & Rescue Annual Pancake Feed and Open House is set for 7-11 a.m. Sunday at the Valley Fire Department, 210 W. Church St.

Everyone is welcome to check out the department’s equipment, meet their local firefighters and EMS personnel, get some breakfast, and bid on silent auction items. The department will be joined by the Valley Police Department K9 unit, Nebraska State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Life-Net helicopter which will be flying in. Freewill donations will be accepted.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Firemen’s Ballroom in Snyder.

Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals will be available. There will be a raffle drawing for a 65-inch LED Smart TV.

The Snyder Fire Station will have an open house from 9 a.m. to noon.

Craft shows

A variety of fall craft shows also are on tap for this weekend.

The Fremont Mall will be hosting its October Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park will be having its River Valley Artisans and Craft Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the new Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge.

Vendors will have fluid and fused glass art, crochet towels and animals, wooden trays, natural hand lotions, goat milk soap, home décor, signs and more.

Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs will be home to the annual Fall Arts and Craft Show. The hours of the show are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

More than 150 exhibitors will be at the show selling thousands of unique, handmade products.

Admission is $6. Children 10 and younger are admitted free. Parking also is free throughout the show.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition also continues this weekend at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo.

The vintage festival features more than 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country, live music, food trucks and a free kids village.

Junkstock hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

