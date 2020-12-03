Enjoy these digital holiday performances from your home

Streaming concerts and plays have become a unique part of this holiday season.
Instead of crowds filling up theaters, audiences will find a favorite spot in their living room to enjoy a digital version of some holiday entertainment.
The Rose Theater in Omaha will be presenting “It’s a Wonderful Life” for online streaming only from Dec. 5 through Dec. 20.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” was the very first show ever presented at The Rose Theater in 1995. The all-ages production is based on the Lux Radio Theater script, adapted by Sarah Lynn Brown.
Audience members will meet George Bailey, whose guardian angel has to descend on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him that his has been, after all, a wonderful life.
The 75-minute production will feature live music from the era and a virtuosic cast playing multiple roles.
To purchase a digital ticket, visit www.rosetheater.org or call The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849. Once payment is received, a digital link will be sent to you within 72 hours.
You will have 48 hours from when you first click the link to the video to complete your viewing of the show.
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will return to the concert stage for its annual Deck the Halls performance on Dec. 6.
Although orchestra members will come together in person to rehearse and record the performance, Deck the Halls – the opening concert of LSO’s 2020-2021 season – will be available for the audience to view in a virtual format only.
Support Local Journalism
Special guest conductor Lucas Waldin will rejoin LSO to celebrate the season with everything from traditional favorites like “The Nutcracker” and “The First Noel” to modern hits like “Sleigh Ride.” Tenor Drew Duncan will bring beloved holiday songs to life, and audiences of all ages can celebrate the joy of the holiday season.
Ticket options, which range from $15 to $35, are available at www.lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211. Ticket holders may choose either a 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. streaming time on Dec. 6.
The Omaha Community Playhouse was set to begin live performances of “A Christmas Carol” in November, but the decision was made to cancel all live performances due to COVID-19.
“A Christmas Carol” will be available for streaming on-demand beginning in December. An official release date is set to be announced soon. Visit www.omahaplayhouse.com for the latest information.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln has decided to suspend in-person attendance at its remaining 2020 events.
“As much as we were looking forward to welcoming audiences to the Lied for our holiday programming in December, we know the right thing to do for our community in this moment is to encourage everyone to stay home,” Bill Stephan, the Lied’s executive director, said in a press release. “We are excited about the virtual events that we have to offer, and we hope they contribute to a cozy holiday at home for residents of Nebraska and beyond.”
The Lied Center has added the online show “Jagged Little Pill Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical, “Jagged Little Pill,” is reuniting on stage for one night only – in a special performance live from New York City.
The concert will bring members of the original case to the stage of Shubert Studios for a night of performances alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band.
Tickets purchased through the Lied Center will support the Lied during this challenging time.
Hannah Huston will present “Believe in Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Presented in collaboration with the Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series, this intimate evening will feature Huston performing selections from her holiday album, “Believe in Christmas,” along with some holiday classics.
Huston was a Lincoln preschool teacher when she auditioned for Season 10 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016. She finished second runner-up and has launched a successful music career.
This free event had been scheduled to have an in-person audience but will now be virtual only. All Lied Live Online events are streamed live on the Lied Center Facebook page and website.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!