Enjoy these digital holiday performances from your home

Although orchestra members will come together in person to rehearse and record the performance, Deck the Halls – the opening concert of LSO’s 2020-2021 season – will be available for the audience to view in a virtual format only.

Special guest conductor Lucas Waldin will rejoin LSO to celebrate the season with everything from traditional favorites like “The Nutcracker” and “The First Noel” to modern hits like “Sleigh Ride.” Tenor Drew Duncan will bring beloved holiday songs to life, and audiences of all ages can celebrate the joy of the holiday season.

Ticket options, which range from $15 to $35, are available at www.lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211. Ticket holders may choose either a 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. streaming time on Dec. 6.

The Omaha Community Playhouse was set to begin live performances of “A Christmas Carol” in November, but the decision was made to cancel all live performances due to COVID-19.

“A Christmas Carol” will be available for streaming on-demand beginning in December. An official release date is set to be announced soon. Visit www.omahaplayhouse.com for the latest information.

The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln has decided to suspend in-person attendance at its remaining 2020 events.