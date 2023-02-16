Audience members of The Rose Theater’s latest production don’t have to worry about staying in their seats during the show.

Instead, they’re encouraged to dance in the aisles during “Havana Hop.”

This interactive play performed by a single actor is rocking The Rose Theater’s mainstage through Sunday, Feb. 19. Attendees will learn lessons about self-confidence and perseverance against a background of multi-cultural heritage.

The production is designed to help families learn a little about Cuban-American culture while grooving along to a hip-hop beat.

“’Havana Hop’ is a mix of salsa, music and hip hop all run through the lens of the story of a young girl who is trying to find her unique way of being in the world,” Rose Artistic Director Matt Gutschick explained in a press release.

Writer and performer Paige Hernandez brings the story of young Yeila to life onstage in the dynamic participation play, where one actress creates three generations of family members on a discovery of her multi-cultural heritage.

In “Havana Hop,” Yeila dreams of being a superstar, but her lack of confidence gives her awful stage fright. With advice from her mother and mentors, she begins a journey to find her roots, get confidence and be amazing. Throughout the show, audience members are encouraged to move along with Hernandez as she shares Yeila’s journey of cultural discovery through music.

The show is appropriate for all ages, especially younger children. It runs approximately 60 minutes.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Interpretation for the deaf and audio description services for the blind will be offered at the 2 p.m. show on Saturday. A sensory-friendly performance will be offered at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are available for $25 by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

Here are a few more events taking place in the area this weekend:

Comedian Nick Allen

The Den Saloon in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting a performance by comedian Nick Allen from 7-9 p.m. Friday.

Allen has appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and can be heard daily on the syndicated Todd and Tyler Radio Empire.

There is no cover charge.

Train show

The Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society’s Annual Train Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln.

The show will include over 50 vendors, train rides indoors, train layouts, a kids area, Railroadiana, new/used model trains and toys, seminars/clinics, a silent auction and model train repairs.

Admission is $7 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. Attendees who bring a can of non-expired food to support the Lincoln Food Bank will receive $1 off admission.

Mountain oyster fry

The 14th Annual Snyder Volunteer Fire and Rescue Mountain Oyster Fry and Texas Hold’em Card Tournament is set for Saturday at the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.

Attendees are welcome to attend the dinner without playing cards.

Mountain oysters, chicken strips, gems and coleslaw will be served beginning at 4 p.m. The cost is $10. Drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar.

Tournament check-in begins at 4 p.m. and the tournament will start at 5 p.m. The card tournament registration is $50 which includes a meal. Tournament prizes will be based on the number of players.

To pre-register for the card tournament, contact Joel Hunke at joel@hunkemfg.com or text 402-719-4843.

Soup feed

Boy Scout Troop 109 will be having a soup feed from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, in Fremont. Curbside pickup and dine-in are both available.

Homemade chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers and desserts.

To preorder, call or text 402-704-6066 and pick up curbside.