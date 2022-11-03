Entertainment calendar: A fish fry, craft fairs, reptile show and more

Friday

Concerts

Opera Omaha: X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This new production – created in partnership with Michigan Opera Theatre, The Metropolitan Opera in New York, and Seattle Opera – will perform for Omaha audiences first before traveling to The Met in 2023. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

STOMP, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $18 to $59 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Hunter Gatherers,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for UNL students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Ralston. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Chicken will be available for those that don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Carryout meals are available. Call 402-620-1732 to order carryout meals prior to pick up. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Opera Omaha: X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Christmas Revisited, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., Hooper. The sale is presented by the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post.

48th Annual Chain of Friends Boutique, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hooper City Auditorium, 415 N. Main St., Hooper. The boutique will include over 55 local vendors and artisans featuring mobile boutique trucks, handmade soaps, farm house find, jewelry, home décor, soy candles, handcrafted goods, personalized signs, holiday décor, treats and more. There will be a sip station and concessions. Admission is a freewill donation.

Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Ralston. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show provides entertainment such as educational stations, face painting, food and other activities. Reptiles After Dark will be from 6-8 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $12. Weekend passes are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football game will begin at 10 a.m.

Fire Prevention Month Fundraising Supper, 4-7 p.m., Snyder Ballroom. The supper is being sponsored by Smeal Fire Apparatus. Freewill donations will be collected. All donations will go to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, which will be providing fire truck rides during the event. There also will be raffle prizes. All attendees will have a chance to win.

Sunday

Concerts

Cellist Anita Graef and pianist Louise Chan, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Opera Omaha: X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Hunter Gatherers,” 2 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for UNL students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Valley Fire & Rescue’s Annual Pancake Feed, 7-11 a.m., Valley Fire & Rescue Department, 210 W. Church St., Valley. The pancake feed will include a silent auction, appearances by Valley Police K9 Sonic and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, LifeNet helicopter, Nebraska State Patrol demonstration, touch-a-truck and a chance to meet firefighters, and activities for kids. Freewill donations will be accepted.

St. James 42nd Annual Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, St. James Catholic Church, Mead. The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under. Takeout and drive-thru meals will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $2 (need not be present to win). There also will be a silent auction, craft/bake sale, and children’s games.

United Lutheran Church Harvest Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, french toast, ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice will be served. This is an all-you-can-eat brunch. A freewill offering will be collected. There also will be a bake sale.

Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Ralston. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show provides entertainment such as educational stations, face painting, food and other activities. Tickets range from $8 to $12. Weekend passes are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Opening of “Annie The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through Nov. 13. Tickets range from $35 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. There will be a Sons of the American Legion meeting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Theater

“Annie The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Nov. 10

Concerts

ACRONYM, 7:30 p.m., Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Baroque band ACRONYM performs “Dreams of the Wounded Musketeer,” featuring early music of Vienna and the Alps. Tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for students and youth. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Camille A. Brown & Dancers, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Annie The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The production will continue through Nov. 13. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.