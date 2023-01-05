Entertainment calendar: A fish fry, live music by Bakersfield, and more

Friday

Theater

“SIX,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

First Friday Cinnamon Rolls, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square, Fremont. Anyone can drive through Nye Square in Fremont for a free cinnamon roll. Guests are asked to use the north entrance off of 23rd Street.

Holiday Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Admission is $6 for non-Fremont Family YMCA members, $5 for YMCA members, and $3 for ages 13 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Izaak Walton First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (spicy or original), baked Pollock and chicken strips will be offered along with fresh fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Everyone who purchases a meal also will receive a ticket for a soda. Carryout meals will be available by calling 402-721-6112.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. A $3 cover charge is required at 7 p.m. for those staying for the entertainment. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“SIX,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be Doug Wittmann. The meeting will feature an open microphone. All men in attendance will have 2-3 minutes to share how the Lord has blessed them this past year.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony – Beethoven 2 & Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, 2 p.m., Strauss Performing Arts Center, University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased on phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“SIX,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A Veterans of Foreign Wars meal will begin at noon.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“The (Mad) Queen of the Prairies: Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory,” 7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The talk by Nebraska historian Jeff Barnes is being presented by Keene Memorial Library and sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Jan. 12

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.