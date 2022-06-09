Entertainment calendar: A mix of festivals, concerts, an Omaha Potter Faire and more

Friday

Concerts

Opening of “Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production, which will continue through June 26, features the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Lesley Gore, Chaka Khan, Carole King and more – served up by a team of powerhouse vocalists and backed by a full rock band. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

The RT’s, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $15 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Don’t Stop Me Now: A Celebration of Rock Musicals, 8 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Don’t Stop Me Now delivers an energetic concert featuring favorites from musicals. Tickets are $25 for lawn or bleacher seating. Kids 5 and under get in free. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Theater

“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

48th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The festival, which continues through June 12, brings together a juried artists’ market, live entertainment on two stages, youth art activities, a wide variety of local foods and beverages and more. Admission is free.

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a hot dog lunch, rootbeer floats, carnival, barbecue with ice cream, and live music by Johnny on the Spot.

Elkhorn Days, noon to 10 p.m., West O Chamber parking lot, Elkhorn. Events will include bounce houses, local entertainment, food and drink vendors, a music festival and a fireworks show.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Bellevue Rocks Riverfront Festival, 4 p.m. to midnight, American Heroes Park, Bellevue. The festival will feature live music, carnival rides and games, food and more. Admission is free.

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Events will include at 12U baseball game at 6 p.m. and a free family movie in the park at dark (about 9 p.m.) featuring “Jumanji: Next Level.” There will be food trucks and shaved ice on site. Cedar Days will continue through Sunday.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Moo vs. Badlands Big Sticks, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com or at the gate.

Saturday

Concerts

Veterans Freedom Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park, Lincoln. Each band will play about 50 minutes. Admission and parking are free. Bring your own chairs and coolers. No alcohol or pets will be permitted.

Music for the City, 4:30 p.m., Omaha’s Miller Landing. The concert will feature JW Jones, a blues guitarist, singer and songwriter from Canada; Lucas Haneman Express; and Jeremy Mercy Band. Admission is free.

Enjoli & Timeless, 6:30 p.m., Miller Park, Omaha. Admission is free.

River City Mixed Chorus presents “Love Out Loud,” 7:05 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Don’t Stop Me Now: A Celebration of Rock Musicals, 8 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Don’t Stop Me Now delivers an energetic concert featuring favorites from musicals. Tickets are $25 for lawn or bleacher seating. Kids 5 and under get in free. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour 2022, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Special guests will include Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Anastasia,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Sound of Music,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 5 p.m., and “Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a car show, craft and vendor fair, YMCA 5K run/walk, beer garden, barbecue contest, carnival, parade, water fights and a street dance featuring music by Taxi Driver.

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include an alumni golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. at Valley View Golf Course, alumni dinner at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall, and a street dance featuring live music by Red Delicious Band from 8 p.m. to midnight on Main Street. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for the street dance. The entry fee is $10.

Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, vendor booth fair, parade, family fun festival, beer garden and a music festival.

East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. This event includes vendors selling meat, popcorn, coffee, baked goods, crafts and more, as well as food trucks, live music and hands-on, science-based activities for youth and adults alike offered by various university departments.

Summer Showcase Car Show N Shine, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sid Dillon Wahoo, northeast corner of U.S. Highway 77 and County Road J, Wahoo. There is no entry fee and no registration fee. All types of cars are welcome. Food and drinks will be provided.

48th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free.

Omaha Potter Faire, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The faire will feature Butterbeer, vendors, food, costumed characters roaming the faire and teaching classes, children’s activities, and a costume contest for children and adults. Advance day passes, which are $16 for ages 13 and over, and $12 for children ages 5-12, can be purchased online at omahapotterfaire.com. Passes at the gate will be $20 for ages 13 and over and $15 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Bellevue Rocks Riverfront Festival, 4 p.m. to midnight, American Heroes Park, Bellevue. The festival will feature live music, carnival rides and games, food, fireworks and more. Admission is free.

Sunday

Concerts

Nebraska Wind Symphony Summer Concert, 6 p.m., St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 118th and Pacific streets, Omaha. The NWS Swingtones big band kick off the evening at 6 p.m. followed by the NWS Symphonic Band at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a folding chair and/or blanket. Admission is free.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Jack White, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $58 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Anastasia,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Sound of Music,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include a barbecue rib throwdown starting at 8 a.m. at the fire hall, parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Cedar Bluffs, cornhole tournament at 2 p.m. at The Den Saloon, and a free family fun day following the parade at the Cedar Bluffs Park.

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a biscuit and gravy breakfast, outdoor gameshow community worship, carnival and family game night.

Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a car show at the OCI Building and a family fun festival at Lord of Life Church.

53rd Annual Munroe-Meyer Guild Garden Walk, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha. Attendees will tour six Omaha-area gardens during the rain-or-shine event, which raises funds to support the Munroe-Meyer Institute at UNMC. The walk showcases gardens in the Omaha County Club, Keystone and Maple Village neighborhoods. Various artists and many new vendors will be showcased at one of the gardens. There will be a master gardener from the Nebraska Extension office at each garden to answer any plant questions. Tickets are available in advance for $25 per person. Children younger than 5 are free, but no strollers will be allowed in the gardens. Tickets may be purchased online at: app1.unmc.edu/forms/mmi/garden/.

Blair Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St., Blair. The flea market will feature a variety of vendors, vintage and antique items, and handcrafted items. There also will be food trucks. For more information, contact BlairFleaMarket@hotmail.com.

48th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free.

Omaha Potter Faire, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Advance day passes, which are $16 for ages 13 and over, and $12 for children ages 5-12, can be purchased online at omahapotterfaire.com. Passes at the gate will be $20 for ages 13 and over and $15 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.

Rose Day and Show, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Gardeners from throughout the region will exhibit a variety of rose blooms grown in their home gardens. Guests also can explore the Robert H. Storz Family Rose Garden to see more than 200 cultivars of garden roses and visit with consulting rosarians to learn about roses and their care. Entrance to this event is included with paid garden admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Concerts

String Beans Concerts, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. The concerts are part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program. All ages are welcome. The concerts are free and no registration is required.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight Concert Series featuring Daybreak, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free for garden members.

Jazz in June featuring Darryl White Quartet, 7 p.m., Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. Each free concert features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market offers food and drinks from 5-9 p.m.

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

Riverdance, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.25 to $88.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Wild Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Every Wednesday in June, July and August, the zoo stays open late until 8 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

June 16

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight Concert Series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free for garden members.

Concert in the Park featuring The 70’s Band, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Jake Owen, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Terri Clark, 8 p.m., The Royal Grove, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35 to $45 and are available at eventbrite.com.

Events

Opening Celebration Day for the College World Series, Charles Schwab Field, Omaha. Open team practices will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a showing of “Field of Dreams” on the big screen at 6:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 9 p.m. The eight teams will be introduced, followed by a fireworks finale. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Major League,” dusk (about 9 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

