Entertainment calendar: A variety of theater productions, summer festivals and more

Friday

Concerts

Friday Night Concert Series featuring Joey Gulizia and Tropical Variety (tropical sounds), 7-8 p.m., Rockbrook Village, Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

Opening of “The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The musical is for all ages. The expected run time is 2.5 hours with an intermission. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“In the Upper Room,” 7:30 p.m., Creighton’s Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza, Omaha. The play was written by Omaha playwright Beaufield Berry. Tickets are available for free at www.gptcplays.com.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

25th Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. The festival will feature over 50 area restaurants with national live entertainment and activities. Visitors can eat, watch cooking demos, browse displays, and enjoy music, amusement rides and more. Admission is free.

Bennington Daze, Bennington. Events will include a golf classic, junior cheer camp, flag retirement ceremony, book sale, free community picnic, free ice cream sundaes, teen and kids activities, dance performances, community talent show, live music, and fireworks.

Summer Outdoor Expo, 2-7 p.m., Scheels, 3030 Pine Lake Rd., Lincoln. Family-friendly attractions will include axe throwing, face painting, balloon twisting, free food samples, bounce houses, concessions, food trucks and more. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Fans are invited to get active to Bo with fitness-themed activities in between innings. A post-game fireworks show will be sponsored by the Nebraska Lottery. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com or at the gate.

Saturday

Concerts

Go Now! Music of the Moody Blues, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The Go Now! band will join the Omaha Symphony Orchestra to celebrate all of the classic hits. Tickets range from $45 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Sound of Music,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Bennington Daze, Bennington. Events will include a barbecue contest, pancake feed, yoga in the park, volleyball tournament, farmer’s market, historical walking tours, classic car cruise-in, book sale, parade, parking lot party with live music, corn hole tournament, public SPAM judging, barbecue contest tasting, beer garden, and a street dance featuring live music by Lemon Fresh Day.

3rd Annual .5K, 9 a.m. to noon, Good Shepherd Church, 1544 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This .31 mile fun run fundraiser is for people of all physical abilities and was made to celebrate all the little achievements in life. Donuts, juice, water and coffee will be provided to all participants. The fun run/walk also includes a swag bag full of goodies for your participation. After the race there will be a free family fun event with games and face painting. Visit retirepathadvisors.com/events or Facebook to register for the event.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Volunteers will interpret the 1820s military and civilian life at a frontier post, with a focus on the health of the soldiers. There is a $6 park entrance fee unless you have a state parks permit.

Oceans on the Plains, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors will learn about the local freshwater friends and find out what ways they can be a part of ocean conservation all the way from the Great Plains. The event is free to park members or with paid admission.

25th Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m.

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County, 4-10 p.m., Midland University campus, Fremont. The public is invited to the event which will include a silent auction, Scouty’s Shaved Ice, food available from Hy-Vee, and live music provided by “Not U Two.” To learn more about or to donate to the Relay For Life celebration, visit relayforlife.org/dodgecone.

Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. As part of a nine innings of winnings promotion, there will be a chance to win in between every inning. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com or at the gate.

Sunday

Theater

“Kinky Boots,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Stick Fly,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Sound of Music,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Blair Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St., Blair. The flea market will feature a variety of vendors, vintage and antique items, and handcrafted items. There also will be food trucks. For more information, contact BlairFleaMarket@hotmail.com.

Bennington Daze, Bennington. Events will include a community worship service, and food, kids safety activities and games at the Bennington Fire Station.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Volunteers will interpret the 1820s military and civilian life at a frontier post, with a focus on the health of the soldiers. There is a $6 park entrance fee unless you have a state parks permit.

25th Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to Bark in the Park. Dogs will get a free treat. Kids and dogs will have the chance to run the bases after the game. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com or at the gate.

Monday

Events

Wildlife Encounters presentations, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. The programs are sponsored by Keene Memorial Library. Admission is free. No reservations are required. All ages are welcome.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, chips and dessert will be served. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for all first responders.

Special screening of “Going Attractions: Back to the Drive-In,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Quasar owners, Jeff and Jenny Karls, their family and crew are featured, along with drive-ins and owners from California to Maine. The feature-length film chronicles a single night in each of 11 unique drive-in theaters across America.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight Concert Series featuring The Persuaders, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free for garden members.

Jazz in June featuring Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars, 7 p.m., Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. Each free concert features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market offers food and drinks from 5-9 p.m.

Theater

Opening of “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Inspired by the beloved films, this show transports audience members from the twilight of the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s. The production will continue through June 12. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Art Afternoon, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Participants will paint and design glass jars into votive candle holders or other containers.

Wednesday

Concerts

Claude Bourbon, 6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Bourbon plays a variety of styles of music on his guitar. The Friends of Keene Memorial Library group is hosting the event, which is free and open to the public.

AJR: OK Orchestra Tour, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets are $37.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

June 9

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring Chad Lee Band, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Don’t Stop Me Now: A Celebration of Rock Musicals, 8 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Don’t Stop Me Now delivers an energetic concert featuring favorites from musicals. Tickets are $25 for lawn or bleacher seating. Kids 5 and under get in free. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Theater

“Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Bellevue Rocks Riverfront Festival, 4 p.m. to midnight, American Heroes Park, Bellevue. The festival will feature live music, carnival rides and games, food and more. Admission is free. The festival will continue through June 11.

Elkhorn Days, 5-11 p.m., West O Chamber Office parking lot, Elkhorn. Events will include balloon rides, bounce houses, food and drink vendors, kids activities, corn hole tournament and a showing of “The Goonies” at 9 p.m. Elkhorn Days will continue through June 12.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

History with Hops, 6-9 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. History with Hops gives guests aged 21 and over a chance to visit the museum after hours. The evening will include guided tours of the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall; pop-up curator stations featuring rarely seen artifacts from the museum’s collection; and The Durham’s permanent and traveling exhibits. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit DurhamMuseum.org/history-with-hops or call 402-444-5071. Tickets include admission to the museum, one drink ticket, snacks and access to guided tours and pop-up curator stations.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

