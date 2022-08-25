Entertainment calendar: A vintage motor fair in Arlington, BeerFest in Lincoln and much more

Friday

Concerts

Alan Jackson, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $30.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Opening of “The SpongeBob Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow. The production, which will continue through Sept. 18, is for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

Opening of “Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The play, which runs through Oct. 23, tells the story of a banker with a heart of stone and his quest for May. Find out if May can be saved, or if she only has a “ghost of a chance.” Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of the Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. The fair will continue through Sept. 5. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Friday Night Flicks featuring “Encanto,” 6 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. The movie will be displayed at the Performance Pavilion and will begin after dusk. Food trucks will be available from 6-10 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Admission is free.

Live music by Hummdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

8th annual GLOW event, 7-11 p.m., District Loft, 6121 Maple St., Omaha. The event is presented by Joslyn Art Museum’s Young Art Patrons. This year’s masquerade-themed celebration will feature food, drinks, music and dancing. GLOW attire is classic or creative cocktail; masquerade masks are encouraged. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Reservations can be made online at https://bit.ly.YAPGLOW2022.

Saturday

Concerts

Saturdays @ Stinson Concert Series featuring The Damones, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.

Theater

“The SpongeBob Musical,” 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Cars & Coffee, 8 a.m. to noon, Speedway Motors, Lincoln. The stars of “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” will make an appearance at the event. The Speedway Motors and Gotham Garage Zephyr build will be on display where Mark Towle and Tony Quinones also will be on hand to sign autographs.

Swap & Shop, 9 a.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Vendors will be selling arts and crafts, antiques and collectibles, cars and parts, toys, games and other goods. Admission for shoppers is $2 per carload.

Midwest Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, Papillion. This faux nautical weekend is filled with five stages of continuous live entertainment, the Pirate’s Cave Adventure, friendly and fiendish scavenger games, dozens of costumed pirates and more. Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children.

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 11 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Nebraska football tailgating party will begin at 11 a.m.

The Peter Max Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery, 1806 Vinton St., Omaha. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the world of the iconic Pop Artist Peter Max. This experience is complimentary and open to the public in a limited engagement presentation. The curator, Lesley Smith, will accompany the Collection to Omaha.

“From Steam Engines to Rocket Ships: Pushing Boundaries,” noon to 4 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The STEAM celebration will explore science, space travel and the technological innovations that have taken us from the transcontinental railroad to space exploration. There also will be crafts and activities. Astronaut Megan McArthur Benkhen will be onsite for photo opportunities and questions from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Kick’n It in the Stix, noon, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The Headliners Car Club is presenting its 4th Annual Vintage Motor Fair. Only vehicles 1985 and older are permitted. The entry fee is $20 for autos and $10 for motorcycles. Gates open at 11 a.m. The fair, which is free to the public, also will include food trucks, mini bike races, vendors and swap meet, pin-up contest, attractions, club pick trophies, live and silent auctions, and live music. The event is free for the public to attend.

Haymarket Park BeerFest, 6 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. BeerFest will feature dozens of breweries and over 100 different varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Upon entry attendees will receive a sampling mug. Every brewery tent will provide 3-5 ounce samples of their beers on hand. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for VIP entry and 6 p.m. for general admission. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and include a ticket to the Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Cleburne Railroaders game at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Theater

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The SpongeBob Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Events

5th Annual Duncan Aviation Charity Car and Motorcycle Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Duncan Aviation, 3410 W. Mathis St., Lincoln. The vehicle registration fee is $20. Awards will be presented in 15 categories. Spectators will be admitted for a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

Midwest Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, Papillion. Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The karaoke contest finals will be from 1-4 p.m.

The Peter Max Experience, noon to 3 p.m., Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery, 1806 Vinton St., Omaha. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the world of the iconic Pop Artist Peter Max. This experience is complimentary and open to the public in a limited engagement presentation. The curator, Lesley Smith, will accompany the Collection to Omaha.

Monday

Concerts

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $47 and are available online at pinewoodbowltheater.com.

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $6. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $3. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $3. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Sept. 1

Concerts

Shucks Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets for an optional donation to support the Lied Center can be reserved online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $3. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Spaceballs,” dusk (about 8:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.