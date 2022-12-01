Entertainment calendar: An extensive list of craft shows, concerts and theater productions

Friday

Concerts

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

First Friday Cinnamon Roll event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone can drive through for a free cinnamon roll. Guests are asked to use the north entrance off of 23rd Street.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include wings, catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

2022 Christmas Kickoff, 4-8 p.m., Oakland. The event is being presented by Oakland-Craig High School and the Oakland Chamber. There will be business open houses from 4-7 p.m. Memories Café & Coffee House & Bakery will be serving from 4-7 p.m. The Oakland-Craig High School winter concert will take place from 7-8 p.m. After the concert, cookies and cider will be served at Eden Event Center, Gifts & Floral while Tilted Table will offer dinner and drink specials.

Holiday Cultural Festival, 4-9 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Everyone is invited to learn how the world celebrates this joyful time of year. More than 30 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress, while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Hard-to-find ethnic foods and gifts will be available for purchase. Santa Claus also will make an appearance. Regular museum admission applies.

Fish fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried fish, baked fish and chicken tenders will be offered. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. American Midwest Ballet’s international cast of professional artists will be backed by a polished ensemble of student dancers from across the metro area. Tickets range from $27 to $97 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

78th Annual First Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will feature local vendors, holiday décor, raffles, homemade cookies, cinnamon rolls and coffee, silent auction items, ham loaf and chicken salad lunch, pie and ice cream.

St. Pat’s Women Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a bake sale and raffle in the narthex. A Christmas Shoppe and sloppy joe lunch will take place in Delaney Hall. Vendors will be located in Mary’s Room.

44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The craft show will feature 150 vendors. Admission is $1 which goes back to the senior programming at the Fremont Friendship Center. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.

30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. A large selection of cookies and candy will be sold for $8 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served, compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Over 200 exhibitors will be presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. Exhibitors also will be selling a variety of food items. All items offered for sale to the public are handmade by the exhibitor. Admission is $6 with children 10 and under being admitted free. Parking is free.

Physicians Mutual Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The market will feature a variety of local vendors, food and beverages. Admission is free.

Hot Shops Winter Open House, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. The event will feature fun and informative art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music, with almost every artist opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.

Opening of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice skating rink, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education, Omaha. Admission for the public is $7, which includes skates. Only cash or credit cards are accepted – no checks or debit cards. The ice skating rink will be open through Feb. 5.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Santa Goes to Space, noon to 4 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Santa Goes to Space is a festive holiday event that lets guests enjoy the museum, Santa, Storm Troopers, and a holiday atmosphere. The event also allows the museum to highlight its education department and its STEAM activities. David Fox, also known as “The Midwest Mentalist,” will be performing jaw-dropping space-themed mentalism. There also will be a slider station, Jo-On-The-Go coffee station, and holiday crafts and STEAM activities for kids of all ages. Museum admission is $18 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $10 for children.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Holly Days, 2-6 p.m., The RiverFront, Omaha. Families are invited to Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha to enjoy photos with seasonal characters such as Santa Claus, reindeer and the Grinch. There also will be storytime by the fire pits, holiday cookie decorating, carolers, train rides, holiday lights and more. Admission is free.

Village of Dodge Winter Festival, 6 p.m., Village Square, Vet’s Club and Fire Station, Dodge. The event will include a tree lighting, Santa visits and photos with Santa, soup supper, craft making, S’mores bar, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, nativity animals, sleigh rides, kiddie train rides and kettle corn. The soup supper will be served immediately after the tree lighting until 8 p.m.

Sunday

Concerts

Deck the Halls – Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $5 to $35 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School kindergarten through third grade Christmas program, 3 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School fourth through sixth grade Christmas program, 4 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas, 4 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School seventh through 12th grade Christmas program, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $97 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Arlington Volunteer Fire Department Annual Pancake Feed, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. Freewill donations will be accepted. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. to see all of the kids.

Waffles with Santa and The Waffleman, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Christmas cookie platters will be sold. Santa will visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a freewill donation, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat Belgian waffles with different flavored syrups and whipped cream along with sausage and eggs. Bloody Mary cocktails also will be served. All proceeds will go to the Snyder Community Foundation.

Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $6 with children 10 and under being admitted free. Parking is free.

Physicians Mutual Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The market will feature a variety of local vendors, food and beverages. Admission is free.

Hot Shops Winter Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. The event will feature fun and informative art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music, with almost every artist opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.

KETV Family Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Omaha. Attractions will include the Omaha Children’s Museum, KANEKO, Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, The Durham Museum, and Downtown YMCA. Ollie the Trolley will be providing free transportation between all of the venues. Admission is free to the attractions as well as holiday activities and entertainment.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Station, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. Ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, roll and dessert will be served. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for all first responders.

Tuesday

Concerts

Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Indoor Christmas Open House, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, 17th Street and Nye Avenue, Fremont. Visitors are invited to tour May Museum which will feature holiday decorations amid the museum’s current display, “Weddings through the decades.” Admission is free. The gift shop will be open (cash or check payments only).

Wednesday

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

Dec. 8

Concerts

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats – The Holiday Variant, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $19 to $88 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos, and soup. Everyone is welcome.