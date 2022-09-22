Entertainment calendar: Annual swap, music festivals, home and garden expo

Friday

Concerts

Elgar & Bolero, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at ticketomaha.com.

Incubus, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

21st Annual Oktoberfest, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crescent Moon Ale House, 3578 Farnam St., Omaha. The event will include a variety of German biers and food, and live music. The entrance fee is $5. Children will be admitted free with a parent.

Omaha River City PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Live music by Shadow Ridge Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Continental Drift Music Festival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, Fremont. The music festival will include Ten O’Clock Scholars, Third Frate, Clarence Tilton, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, Brothers Tandem, Two Drag Club, The Farewell Season, Lonesome Creek, Echoes at Midnight, and Andrew Janousek. Admission is free with a 2022 Nebraska State Park sticker. If you don’t have a 2022 state park sticker on your vehicle, there will be a $6-8 charge upon entry to Fremont Lakes.

Boomstock, 5-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Touch of Grey will perform from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by PetRock from 7-10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. General admission tickets are $9.45 and can be purchased at boomstock.org.

Theater

Events

Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd., La Vista. The show will feature a large collection of vintage and new toys. Uniformed members of the 501st Central Garrison will be visiting throughout the show to interact with guests and pose for photos. Food will be available at the show. Admission and parking are both free.

34th Annual Fall Home & Garden Expo, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Everyone is invited to find ideas for inside and outside their home, from remodeling to decorating and landscaping. Admission is $6. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Opening of “Dressing the Abbey” costume exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Jan. 8, 2023, highlights fashion from the television drama, “Downtown Abbey.” It weaves popular culture, fashion and history in an exhibition borrowed from Downtown Abbey’s wardrobe.

Opening of “Discovered! Winter Sports Under a Summer Sun: The Railroad and Sun Valley” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St., Council Bluffs, Iowa. The exhibit will remain on display through August 2023. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Everyone is invited to shop from over 40 vintage vendors, pose at one of the throwback photo ops, play at the vintage arcade, or jam to the tunes being spun by the vinyl DJ. Vendors primarily focus on clothing but also have records, toys, video games, home goods and more. General admission is $8.

Fidofest, 2-5 p.m., Gene Leahy Hall, near Eighth and Douglas streets, Omaha. The event will include a variety of pet vendors, giveaways, activities, food trucks, treats for Fido, information from adoption groups, and resources for pet owners. Admission is free.

Omaha Whiskey Festival, 2-5 p.m., Hilton Omaha, 1001 Cass St. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample rare and interesting whiskies, scotches, crafted cocktails and other spirits (350 samples from over 70 brands), engage with masters in the field, unwind in the outdoor cigar lounge, and enjoy a meal of your choice. General admission is $100.

Fan Appreciation Night/Flo Rida Concert, 5:30 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The Omaha Storm Chasers’ last home game of the season will be against the Iowa Cubs. The game will be followed by a post-game concert by Flo Rida. Tickets can be purchased at milb.com/omaha.

Sunday

Theater

Events

55th Annual Fremont Antique Car Club Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free to buyers.

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Given the increases in the cost of supplies, the cost will be $7 for adults. Everyone is welcome.

28th Annual All-Corvette Show, Ameritas Life parking lot, North Cotner Boulevard and O Street, Lincoln. Visitors are invited to see all eight generations of Corvettes as over 200 Corvettes are expected at the show. Registration is from 8-11 a.m. and awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Spectators will be admitted free. There will be a coffee truck, food truck, vendors, raffles and a silent auction.

34th Annual Fall Home & Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Everyone is invited to find ideas for inside and outside their home, from remodeling to decorating and landscaping. Admission is $6. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bishop Neumann Cafeteria and Gym, 202 S. Linden St., Wahoo. The festival will include a roast beef dinner, silent auction, raffle, games and more. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for kids (includes four free game tickets).

Book discussion with Nebraska author Marilyn Hoegemeyer, 2-4 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. Hoegemeyer will be discussing her book, “Listening to Corn Grow: My Childhood on a Nebraska Farm.” The presentation is free and open to the public. The book will be for sale and a book signing will follow. A light reception will be held after the presentation.

Food Truck World Tour, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Guests are invited to enjoy live music and entertainment while they sample food from Omaha’s favorite food trucks. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Tuesday

Events

Wednesday

Theater

Events

Sept. 29

Concerts

Homecoming concert featuring hip-hop artist Duckwrth with special guest Caleborate, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The concert is free for current, fee-paying University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduate and graduate students and $10 for faculty, staff and the public. Tickets for the public can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Theater

Events

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Return of the Living Dead,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.