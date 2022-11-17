Entertainment calendar: Area high school one-act play performances, holiday boutiques and much more

Friday

Concerts

Comedian Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.75 to $99.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Shakespeare Unbound,” 6:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. Freewill donations will be collected at the door.

“The Mysterious Case of the Mysterious Case,” 7 p.m., Mead High School. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

Opening of “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The holiday production will continue through Dec. 23. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Altrusa’s Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., Fremont. All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. The boutique will include handmade gifts for the whole family. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of Santa’s Rock n Lights Drive-Through Light Show, 5:15 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. This drive-through holiday light show is nearly a full mile long. It features close to 1,000 programmable elements and over 100,000 animated lights dancing to Christmas music. Admission ranges from $25 to $35 per vehicle with up to six people. It is $7 extra per person over six people. Tickets must be purchased online at santasrocknlights.com/omaha.

Arlington Youth Sports Bingo Night, 6 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. This is a 21 and over event. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. ($1 bingo card per round). A cash bar will be available also with food and raffles. Attendees also can bring their own drinks and snacks. The entry fee is $25 per couple or $15 per person. All proceeds will go to Arlington Youth Sports.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“Miss Douglas,” 7 p.m., North Bend Central High School stage. Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for K-12 students, and free for preschool students.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Altrusa’s Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., Fremont. All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

Eagles Auxiliary Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Admission is free. Lunch will be served.

Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. The boutique will include handmade gifts for the whole family. Admission is free.

Opening of the Holiday Poinsettia Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The poinsettia show, which features a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, will continue through Dec. 30. This year’s show is inspired by the sights and sounds of Rockefeller Center and the holiday traditions in New York City. Standard garden admission rates apply.

Scribner Public Library Tannenbaum Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Everyone is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season while getting a jump on their holiday shopping. The event will feature tree displays, unique handmade crafts, raffles, and pictures with Santa. Admission is a freewill donation. Homemade soups, sandwiches and gourmet cheesecake will be served.

Christmas at the Creek, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 151 Railroad St. and 508 Third St., Scribner. The event, presented by Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift, will include, wine, cheese, crackers, cider, toys, furniture, clothes, decorations and gifts.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Steak, shrimp and more will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of Bright Nights, 4:30-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The floral display hall and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season. This is a ticketed event and is not included in regular garden admission. Advance tickets are required and are available online only (no walk-ups). Tickets are limited and have timed arrivals every 15 minutes. Bright Nights will continue on select evenings through Dec. 30.

Live music by Silver Moon Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom.

Sunday

Concerts

Handel’s Messiah, 3 p.m., Holland Performing Arts, Center, Omaha. Handel’s Messiah is presented by the Voices of Omaha as an annual gift to the community. The Voices of Omaha consists of local singers who, along with professional soloists and a chamber orchestra, bring Handel’s masterwork to life. Admission is free.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Miss Douglas,” 2 p.m., North Bend Central High School stage. Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for K-12 students, and free for preschool students.

Events

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School Craft Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 108 N. Linden St., Wahoo. The event will feature over 50 crafters and vendors selling crafts, Christmas ornaments, homemade cookies and candies. Vendors will be located in both the gym and main floor cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free.

Holiday Modern Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St., Omaha. Shop from over 40 small Nebraska shops at this family-friendly event. There will be food, snacks, a hot cocoa bar, adult drinks, Stories Coffee and The Corndog Company. Santa will be available for pictures. Advance tickets are $6 and may be purchased online at alocalcollectivene.com/event-fees/p/tickets. Tickets will be $10 at the door. Kids under age 12 are admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

“Dracula,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater, 1750 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont. Admission to the one-act performance is free.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade, 6-7 p.m., Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. The shopping center will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of its new 35-foot-tall LED lit tree with over 30,000 lights. Santa and his friends will be stopping by the event.

Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar, 7-10 p.m., former FNBO lobby, corner of Sixth and Main streets, downtown Fremont. The 21-and-over event is being presented by MainStreet of Fremont. There will be a cash bar and music. Mixed drinks will be available. The cover charge is $10.

Nov. 24

Concerts

Making Spirits Bright Concert, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. This free, family-friendly concert will feature special guest vocalist Ryan Daly accompanied by the Nebraska Wind Symphony.

Events

Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall, Omaha. After three years of construction, the Holiday Lights Festival is returning to the Gene Leahy Mall. Lights will once again illuminate the area in and around the mall. A short performance by Musical Kids will precede the program, where Mayor Jean Stothert and emcee Terri McCormick from STAR 104.5 The Christmas Station will lead the community in a countdown to the start of the holiday season.

Virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The ceremony featuring the lighting of the museum’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree can be viewed on the museum’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. The 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Concert Choir, Enjoli & Timeless, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree.