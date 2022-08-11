Entertainment calendar: Car shows, Valley Days, Beer Barrel Days and so much more

Friday

Concerts

Playing with Fire Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lineup will include Markus James and the Wassonrai, JP Soars Gypsy Blues Revue featuring Anne Harris, and Altered Five Blues Band. Admission is free.

Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, 8 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. The family-friendly show is a high energy concoction of the best ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s mega-hits. Tickets are $25 for lawn or bleacher seating. Lawn seating requires you to bring your own chairs and blankets. All seats are general admission. Kids ages 5 and under get in for free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

Lincoln on the Streets presents Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke with Ella Langley, 8 p.m., Centennial Mall and M Street, Lincoln. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

100th Annual Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, carnival, Wildlife Encounters shows, Flying Debris shows, poultry show, appearance by Colors da Clown, baseball tournament, 4-H shooting sports match-archery, Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association, and public style revue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include a beer garden, burger bash, commemorative glass sale, live music by Larry Musilek, cornhole tournament, stein holding, and live music by Route SixSix Band.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities will include an all-school reunion, beer garden, food trucks, John Denver tribute with Dustin West, Backyard BBQ People’s Choice, and music by Traynr Band.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Playing with Fire Summer Concert Series, 4:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lineup will include When Rivers Meet, Catfish and Harris James. Admission is free.

Frog Fest, 5 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. Dylan Scott, Josh Abbott Band, Morgan Wade and Dylan Bloom will perform. Tickets range from $25 to $65 and are available online at etix.com.

Comedian Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $29.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Saturdays @ Stinson Concert Series featuring Finest Hour, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.

Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, 8 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. The family-friendly show is a high energy concoction of the best ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s mega-hits. Tickets are $25 for lawn or bleacher seating. Lawn seating requires you to bring your own chairs and blankets. All seats are general admission. Kids ages 5 and under get in for free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 5 p.m. and “Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include an adult and youth fishing tournament, Run to Rescue, beer garden, live music by Randy Vavra, Bloody Mary bar, kolache grand championship, Czech Heritage Celebration, live music by Prague Czech Brass Band, Czech dancers performances, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, face painting, Bohemian water fight, barnyard pedal pull, ice cream social, parade, live music by Barry Boyce, Bohemian Mule Bar, Mass, supper, and live music by Silas Creek.

Valley Days, Valley. Events will include a pancake breakfast, softball scrimmage, 1,500-meter fun run/walk, parade, lunch, ice cream social and museum open, bounce houses and kids activities, Wildlife Encounters show, pony rides and petting zoo, dunk tank, free swimming, free ice cream, beer garden, Valley Fire fundraiser softball game, food trucks, VHS Class of 1972 reunion (Farmer Brown’s), teen dance, music by Tanner Sovereign, music by One2Go, and fireworks.

100th Annual Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, beef show, shooting sports match, carnival, Tough Truck competition, Wildlife Encounters shows, Flying Debris shows, VR Game Truck Nebraska, music by Triple S polka band, baseball tournament, appearance by Colors da Clown, mutton bustin’, West Point Dance Company performance, pony rides, bull riding, teen dance, live music by Cooper Alan and 38 Special, and fireworks.

Washington County Bike Rodeo, 9-11 a.m., Eagle Street, between Second and Third streets, Arlington. The event is being sponsored by Three Rivers Public Health Department. Bring your bike to participate in the bike safety obstacle course. Helmets will be available for children who need them. All ages are welcome.

All Mopar Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gene Steffy Auto Group, 2545 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. The event will include food, drinks and prizes.

Pollinator Party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Guests are invited to learn about what makes pollinators so special and ways they can help pollinators in their own backyard. Activities are included with park admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be karaoke with Curtis at 7 p.m.

Water Lantern Festival, 5:30-10 p.m., Big Lake Park, 2600 N. Eighth St., Council Bluffs, Iowa. The floating lantern event is about connections. It includes food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns reflected upon the water. Tickets are available at waterlanternfestival.com.

Sunday

Concerts

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring the Travis Anderson Trio, 7 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Season tickets are $60 per person. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also can be purchased at the season’s first and second shows. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of a particular show.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include breakfast at Prague Fire Hall, Mass, beer garden, 11th Annual Mitchell Ostry Memorial Car Show, bingo, bounce houses, wine and beer tasting festival, live music by Jessica & Co., and live music by Angie Kriz and the Polka Toons.

100th Annual Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the horse show, worship service, horseshoe tournament, Wildlife Encounters shows, carnival, demolition derby, beef show, music by Malek’s Fisherman Band, Flying Debris shows, VR Game Truck Nebraska, baseball tournament finals, turtle/frog races, watermelon feed, family farm awards, and parade.

Valley Days, Valley. Events will include the car show, craft and vendor show, concessions by Boy Scout Troop 344, pedal tractor pull, EVAPA antique tractor drive, museum open, music by Woody, and doggy dip at the city pool.

Mimosa Fest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Royal Grove, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $50. VIP admission includes exclusive admission into the event from 11 a.m. to noon along with three free mimosas. General admission includes admission into the event at noon plus your first mimosa free. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com.

Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340 68th Annual Chicken Barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morse Bluff American Legion Post 20. Outdoor seating, carryout meals and a drive-thru will be available. There also will be entertainment and a raffle drawing at 2 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A karaoke contest will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

The Lumineers, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $36 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business

Wednesday

Concerts

Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, 8 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Aug. 18

Concerts

Vibes Summer Concert Series featuring The Personics, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. No outside alcohol is permitted. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. The traveling water show has a stage which holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while entertaining the audience. Tickets range from $10 to $50 and are available at gold.cirqueitalia.com.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics With a Cause featuring “The Goonies,” dusk (about 8:30 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.