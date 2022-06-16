Entertainment calendar: Concerts, festivals, Fire Prevention Fun Day and more

Friday

Concerts

Michael Feinstein, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14 to $48 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Theater

“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Minion Mayhem Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This minion-themed event will feature a dance party, crafts to take home, a photo op with a minion and more. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include live polka music, beer garden, pop garden and kids activities, beer pong tournament, music by DJ Highroller and a fireworks show.

Papillion Days, Papillion. Activities will include a market in the park, carnival, helicopter rides, ice cream social and fireworks display.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

America: 50th Anniversary Tour, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $39 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Bon Iver, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Saturdays @ Stinson Park Concert Series featuring High Heel, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park, Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Theater

“The Sound of Music,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 5 p.m., and “Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a color run, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, horseshoe tournament, state-sanctioned kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids activities, henna temporary tattoos, face painting, live music by Roswell Cocktail, Wildlife Encounters show, magic show, live auction, bags tournament, and street dance featuring music by Ecstatic.

12th Mike Bake Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Kids up to age 16 are welcome to participate. Poles, bait and tackle will be available for the kids to use. Lunch also will be provided. To register for the fishing day, call Pam Hindman at 402-660-3540.

Archie’s Party, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St., Lincoln. Visitors can explore the museum and participate in a variety of activities, crafts and learning stations. Archie’s Party activities are included with admission to Morrill Hall.

Lincoln Arts Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Canopy Street and The Railyard, Lincoln. This two-day event will showcase over 90 artists from around the country, new and emerging local artists, live music performances, art demonstrations, interactive art activities for the whole family, and more. Admission is free.

Minion Mayhem Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This minion-themed event will feature a dance party, crafts to take home, a photo op with a minion and more. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

Third Annual Father’s Day Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This two-day event features a wide range of vehicles nested under the wings of cold war aircraft. There will be fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, a DJ, vintage car photo ops, and more. Museum admission is $16 for adults; $12 for active duty, retired or veteran military (with ID); $12 for senior citizens; $8 for ages 4-12; and free for children 3 and under.

Papillion Days, Papillion. Activities will include a kiddie parade and duck paddle, market in the park, carnival, helicopter rides, parade, hot classic nights car show, and Wildlife Encounter shows.

Fire Prevention Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont State Lakes Activity Center, Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road, Fremont. The event, sponsored by the Fremont Rural Fire Dept. and East Central Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op, will include kids games and activities, appearances by Smokey Bear and Sparky, a smoke trailer, free firetruck rides, the OPPD respect trailer, 911 dispatch, rollover/seatbelt simulator, Union Pacific Operations Safety Program, hazard house and free food (hamburgers, hot dogs and chips). A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Omaha Freedom Festival, noon to midnight, 3448 Evans St., Omaha. This is a historical and cultural celebration as well as an educational and entertainment event. Guests can partake in arts and crafts, carnival games, food catering, entertainment and more. Admission is free. A concert will begin at 7 p.m. for an additional cost.

World Refuge Day 2022, 1-5 p.m., 809 Carter Lake Shore Drive, Omaha. This annual event honors and celebrates the contribution of refugees and immigrants to Nebraska. The event will include live performances, food trucks, art activities, educational booths and more activities that showcase the talents and culture of refugees in the community. Admission is free.

Brews at the Zoo, 6-11 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. This event is for adults ages 21 and over. General tickets are $35 and include after-hours access to the zoo for the evening, a live concert featuring Flannel Channel, and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Food also will be available for purchase during the event. Tickets can be purchased online at lincolnzoo.org.

Sunday

Concerts

“Respect,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Theater

“Kinky Boots,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Sound of Music,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mead Fire Hall and a car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage and a drink will be served at the pancake feed. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under.

Papillion Days, Papillion. Activities will include a pancake feed, market in the park, carnival, helicopter rides, Wildlife Encounter show, and Papillion Area Concert Band performance at SumTur Amphitheater.

Blair Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St., Blair. The flea market will feature a variety of vendors, vintage and antique items, and handcrafted items. There also will be food trucks. For more information, contact BlairFleaMarket@hotmail.com.

Minion Mayhem Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This minion-themed event will feature a dance party, crafts to take home, a photo op with a minion and more. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

Third Annual Father’s Day Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Museum admission is $16 for adults; $12 for active duty, retired or veteran military (with ID); $12 for senior citizens; $8 for ages 4-12; and free for children 3 and under.

Lincoln Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canopy Street and The Railyard, Lincoln. Admission is free.

Pancakes in the Park, 10 a.m., Hooper Memorial Park, Hooper. The cost is $8 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Troop 164 is raising money to go canoeing in Minnesota for a week.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Big Trucks, 10 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library parking lot, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Vehicles will include a police car, fire truck, ambulance, and some heavy equipment from the Fremont Department of Utilities. Admission is free.

WWE Monday Night RAW, 6:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $24 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday

Concerts

Jazz in June featuring Kurt Elling, 7 p.m., Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. Each free concert features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market offers food and drinks from 5-9 p.m.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Duncan Chiropractic, 215 E. 22nd St., Fremont. Keene Memorial Library is sponsoring Out & About Storytime every Tuesday this summer at a different location in Fremont.

Summer Solstice Party, 1-2:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran School, 27052 County Road 12, Hooper. The party will include crafts, popsicles, water balloon toss, shoe golf, kick the shoe, races, relay games and more. Children of all ages are welcome.

Wednesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight Concert Series featuring Joystick, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free for garden members.

John Crist: The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour, 7 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49.75 and are available online at rococotheatre.com.

Theater

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

June 23

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring High Heel, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Theater

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The exhibit, which will be on display through Aug. 14, incorporates both still and moving art. The show is projected on every surface around you, making you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting. The show is accompanied by a musical score and includes many other surprises. The visit will take around one hour with final entry one hour before close. Tickets are $49.95 for adults and $28.99 for children, and can be purchased online at vangoghomaha.com.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “The Fifth Element,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.