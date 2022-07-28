Entertainment calendar: County fairs, Maha Festival, Gretna Days and more

Friday

Concerts

14th Annual Maha Festival, 5 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Friday’s lineup includes: Las Cruxes, 5 p.m.; Bad Self Portraits, 6:15 p.m.; Sweeping Promises, 7 p.m.; Bartees Strange, 8:15 p.m.; and Car Seat Headrest, 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at mahafestival.com.

Parker McCollum with Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $35 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H and FFA beef show, RockIt Event Pros attractions, face painting, demolition derby, and carnival.

Gretna Days, Gretna. Events will include a golf tournament, dodgeball tournament, antique tractor pull, carnival, free outdoor movie at Gretna High School, and a fireworks display.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the beer garden and concert featuring Pecos & The Rooftops with Troy Cartwright.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

DPA Auctions 50th Anniversary Celebration, 4-8 p.m., DPA Auctions, 900 Bud Boulevard, Fremont. The celebration will include food trucks, margaritas, beer/wine, circus acts, face painting, and live music provided by Down Memory Lane.

Live music by Blue Agent, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

14th Annual Maha Festival, 1:30 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Saturday’s lineup includes: DJ Shor-T, 1:30 p.m.; Dominique Morgan, 2:15 p.m.; The Real Zebos, 3 p.m.; Marcey Yates, 4 p.m.; Geese, 4:45 p.m.; Sudan Archives, 5:45 p.m.; Indigo De Souza, 6:45 p.m.; PUP, 7:45 p.m.; Princess Zokia, 9 p.m.; Beach House, 10:30 p.m. Tickets are available at mahafestival.com.

Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 5 p.m., and “Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the swine show, mobile vaccination unit, household pets show, Clover Kids show, RockIT Event Pros attractions, kids pedal pull, ice cream rolling contest, livestock round robin showmanship, family livestock judging contest, carnival, and concert featuring Craig Morgan and Randall King.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit showmanship and show, pie parlor, rocket launch contest, bingo stand, face painting, rodeo, and live music by Tim Strathman/Wilder Horses.

Gretna Days, Gretna. Events will include a fun run and pancake breakfast, men’s slowpitch softball tournament, craft show, kiddie parade, grand parade, hot dog feed, carnival, kids pedal tractor pull, garden tractor pull, pool party, dance and beer garden.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Back to School Bash at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 12:05 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. This is the Moo’s last regular season home game. Bring school supplies for a $5 general admission ticket. Fans also can stop by Indra Mowing at 240 W. Jackson St., Kiel’s Barbershop at 88 W. Sixth St. or Pinnacle Bank at 99 W. Sixth St. to pick up a general admission ticket that those businesses have purchased for the community.

Outdoor Vendor Show, 2-7 p.m., James Arthur Vineyards, near Raymond. Area retails set up on the vineyards’ front lawn will offer a little something for everyone. Admission is free.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity presents: Framing The Future, 5:30 p.m., Midland University’s Hopkins Arena, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a catered dinner by La Hacienda at 7 p.m. Tickets for the fundraising event may be purchased online at fremonthabitat.org.

Brews at the Zoo, 6-11 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Adults 21 and over are invited to listen to live music by Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal while enjoying local craft beers. A variety of food also will be available for purchase during the event. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at lincolnzoo.org.

Beatdown at the Box, 7 p.m., The Icebox Arena, Lincoln. The multi-sport fight night event will include both pro boxing and pro kickboxing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $70.

Sunday

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the horse show, church service, 4-H pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, bloody mary bar and beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, backyard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, bingo stand, face painting, rodeo, and karaoke.

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H public fashion show, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, and 4-H livestock sale.

Gretna Days, Gretna. Events will include a community picnic, games, car show, grand opening of the Gretna Fire Museum, and an ice cream social.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a karaoke contest from 1-4 p.m.

Monday

Events

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the beef show, bucket calf record interviews, pulled pork meal, pie parlor, antique tractor and pickup pull, kiddie tractor pull, and live music.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The meal will include spaghetti and homemade meatballs, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for ages 10 and under and all first responders. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday

Concerts

Bonnie Rait with Mavis Staples, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $52 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the dog show, hog show, cat show, companion animal show, round robin show, pie parlor, Cattlemen’s beef sandwich dinner, tractor pull, wine tasting, and DJ music.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

National Night Out, 6-7:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The family-friendly event, hosted by the Fremont Kiwanis Club, will feature games and other fun activities; an opportunity to meet Fremont Police officers, firefighters, Dodge County Sheriff deputies and members of the Nebraska State Patrol; and a chance to visit with friends, neighbors and community members.

Wednesday

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, culinary challenge contest, hamburger/hot dog lunch, ATV driving contest, poultry show, beer garden, fair foundation barbecue, and rocket launch competition.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the pie parlor, 4-H livestock auction, demolition derby, and live music by Lemon Fresh Day.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

European Motorcycle Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Historic Haymarket District, Lincoln. The 8th Street Concourse is reserved for scooters, vintage (1979 and older), European and Dual Sport motorcycle exhibitors and open to the pedestrian public for viewing. Admission is free.

Aug. 4

Concerts

Kurtis Conner Live, 7-9 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $40 to $75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Jazz on the Green featuring Naughty Professor, 7:30-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout Tour, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, sheep show and goat show, bucket calf interviews, Nebraska State Patrol seat belt demonstrations, kidZone activities, dairy cattle show, bucket calf show, beer garden, baseball games, carnival, public fashion review, Backyard Gardening with Kathleen Cue, Bush Truck & Tractor Pull.

Night Swim, 1-10 p.m., Scribner Pool, Scribner. Enjoy the last day the pool will be open this summer.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Omaha Storm Chasers Military Appreciation Night, 6 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The Omaha Storm Chasers will take on the St. Paul Saints. Players will wear special patriotic jerseys. Select Budweiser and Pepsi products will be $1 each.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Clueless,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.