Entertainment calendar: County fairs, outdoor theater performances and more

Friday

Concerts

Playing with Fire Concert Series featuring Ghost Town Blues Band, Twelve Bar Blues Band and The Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck, 5:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.

Live on the Lawn Summer Concert Series featuring The 402 Band and I-80 Horns, 6-9 p.m., Zorinsky Lake Park, Omaha. The evening will feature musical stylings from local bands, a variety of food trucks, adult beverages and giveaways. Admission is free.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Remlinger Collector Car Auctions, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Remlinger Collector Car Auctions was created by classic car enthusiasts for classic car enthusiasts. Everyone is welcome – spectators, buyers and sellers. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the auction starts at 9 a.m. General admission at the door is $15.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the poultry show, cat show, dog show, carnival, public fashion show, 4-H coronation, music by the Kenaston Family Band, and Paul Phillips show.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and a salad. Everyone is welcome.

Douglas County Fair, Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St., Ralston. Events will include kids’ zone, bounce houses, games, vendor shows, University of Nebraska Extension displays, Nebraska Farm Bureau interactive display, antique tractor display, petting zoo, face painting and balloon twisting, kids’ pedal tractor pull, mechanical bull rides, corn hole competition and live music by Lucas Minor Bandn (Granary Green).

Brews at the Zoo, 6-11 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. This 21 and over event includes craft beers and live music by The 402. Food also will be available for purchase. General admission tickets are $35 and include after-hours access to the zoo for the evening, a live concert and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets can be purchased online at lincolnzoo.org.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Fiesta Friday at the Fremont Moo vs. Hastings Sodbusters baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. There will be fiesta-themed fun throughout the night and margaritas from La Hacienda.

Cornhusker State Games opening ceremony, 8-9:30 p.m., Seacrest Field, Lincoln. Seacrest Field gates open at 6 p.m. and early-arriving guests can enjoy a Nebraska Sports Council video program and a mini concert by the Lincoln Continentals barbershop choir. The opening ceremony will include the parade of athletes, axe throwing explanation and attempt, skydivers, presentation of colors featuring a giant flag, freestyle motocross exhibition, torch lighting featuring a mystery torch lighter, opening declaration and fireworks. Admission is free for registered athletes. Spectator admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-17, and free for kids 5 and under.

Saturday

Concerts

Playing with Fire Concert Series featuring Mike Zito Big Band, Twelve Bar Blues Band and Levi Platero Band, 4:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 5 p.m. and “The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

45th Annual Camp Creek Antique Machinery & Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Creek Threshers, 17200 Bluff Road, Waverly. The event includes pancakes from 6-9:30 a.m., flag raising at 7:30 a.m., tractor pull at 11 a.m., parade of power at 2 p.m., lunch and ice cream, children’s playground, threshing, bailing, country store, drug store, draft horses, flea market, antique tractors, gas and steam engines, antique tractor pull and more. The entrance fee is $10 per person. Children under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, corn hole tournament, rabbit show, face painting, companion animal show, goat show, Laura Ernst variety show, free caricature drawings, carnival, sheep show, String Beans concert, Omaha Street Percussion performance, and concert featuring Justin Kane, Andy Griggs and Rodney Atkins.

Douglas County Fair, Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St., Ralston. Events will include the youth cattle show, kid’s zone, vendor shows, antique tractor display, petting zoo, interactive activities and displays, Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Memorial display, face painting and balloon twisting, sheep show, barbecue contest, goat show, School of Rock performance, Dirty Boots Band performance, mechanical bull rides, watermelon feed, and outdoor movie (at Granary Green).

Fremont Eagles Club open, 9 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Remlinger Collector Car Auctions, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Remlinger Collector Car Auctions was created by classic car enthusiasts for classic car enthusiasts. Everyone is welcome – spectators, buyers and sellers. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the auction starts at 9 a.m. General admission at the door is $15.

Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd., La Vista. The show will feature new and vintage pop culture collectibles being showcased by numerous vendors throughout Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Admission is free.

Sunday

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

45th Annual Camp Creek Antique Machinery & Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camp Creek Threshers, 17200 Bluff Road, Waverly. The entrance fee is $10 per person. Children under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult.

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the beef show, Clover Kid activities, comedy ventriloquist shows, free caricature drawings, carnival, parade, Burt County Cattlemen’s barbecue, Omaha Circus Art strolling acts, face painting, demolition derby, DJ music, and Omaha Circus Art fire and light show.

Douglas County Fair, Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St., Ralston. Events will include the youth open class hog show, kid’s zone, vendor shows, antique tractor display, interactive activities, face painting and balloon twisting, Grace Unchained dance group performance, Blues Sunday Band performance, poultry show, rabbit show, Veritgo Blues Band performance, and Omaha Street Percussion performance.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Grease Tribute and Antique Car Show at the Fremont Moo vs. Hastings Sodbusters baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. An antique car show will be provided by the Fremont Antique Car Club. Wear your best “Grease” movie themed outfit for a $5 general admission ticket. Sunday also is Sunday Family Funday and Bark in the Park. Kids under 12 and dogs get in free with a treat for your pooches at the front gate.

Monday

Events

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, 4-H/FFA Olympics, music by Wayne Miller, carnival, comedy ventriloquist show, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull and music by Heavenly Hens Choir.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Valley City Park, Valley. The midway, which features pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide and face painting, will open at 4 p.m. along with a concession stand and box office. The circus shows last about 90 minutes. Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12 and seniors 65 and over. Advance tickets can be purchased before circus day at Lifestyle Fitness and valleydays.net. Tickets at the box office will be $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Box office tickets go on sale at the circus grounds starting one hour before each show.

Tuesday

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include a special awards presentation, 4-H/FFA livestock auction, appreciation meal with music by McKenzie Jaylynn, and bubble soccer.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. There will be a Sons of the American Legion meeting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be an Aerie and Auxiliary joint officers meeting at 6 p.m., followed by Aerie and Auxiliary meetings at 7 p.m.

Haymarket Corvette Show, 4-10 p.m., Haymarket area, downtown Lincoln. All Corvettes are welcome. It is free to display your car. Corvettes may show up from 4-7 p.m. and be on display until 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Food Truck Festival, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church parking lot, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Proceeds from meal purchases will be given to United Way and other area food partnerships. Food trucks will include: Sauce Bosses BBQ, Table Grace (serving meatballs), Sabor Costeño, Nick’s Street Eats (hot dogs), and Scotty’s Shave Ice. Tables will be set up in the parking lot or you can get your food to go. Everyone is welcome.

Movie night featuring “The Breakfast Club,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

July 21

Concerts

Vibes Summer Concert Series featuring One2Go, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. Admission is free.

Jazz on the Green featuring Jon Cleary, 7:30-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Theater

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Thursday is Nebraska 4-H Night. All 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear are admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor. Gates and concession stands open at 6:30 p.m. along with free pony rides for kids under 5 years old. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. There will be mutton bustin’ and a nickel toss at intermission.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Wayne’s World,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

— Tribune staff