Entertainment calendar: Dodge County Fair, Omaha Blues Festival, a tractor show and much more

Friday

Concerts

Jason Aldean, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $54.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $72.50 to $122.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, swine show, kidZone activities, companion animal show, dog show, livestock judging contest, watermelon feed, baseball games, carnival, bingo, music by the North Bend Community Band, concert featuring Diamond Rio with Logan Mize and Dylan Bloom, and an after party in the beer garden with Silas Creek Band.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include baked fish, fried regular and spice fish, chicken strips, french fries, coleslaw, soda or water. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Takeout meals are available by calling 402-721-6112. Individuals are asked to call 15 minutes prior to the desired pickup time.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

In the Market for Blues – Omaha’s Blues Festival, noon to 2 a.m., indoor and outdoor stages at 12 venues in Omaha’s Old Market, Capitol District and downtown area. Curtis Salgado and Hector Anchondo will be among the performers participating in the 14 hours of live music. Tickets range from $20 to $75 and are available online at Eventbrite.com. Individual venue tickets are $10 day of show, except the Holland Center’s outdoor Mammel Courtyard which requires a wristband for entry. Visit omahablues.com for a schedule of performers.

Saturdays @ Stinson Concert Series featuring Omaha Cover Girls, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 5 p.m., and “The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, kidZone activities, beef show, rabbit show, beer garden, UNL mobile beef lab, bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, chain saw artist demonstrations, storytime, tractor rides, corn hole tournament, carnival, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Vacha Karate demonstrations, watermelon feed, face painting, balloon artist, kiddie pedal pull, barbecue, baseball games, beer/wine tasting, bingo, demolition derby and tough trucks.

Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association Tractor Club Tractor Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield. The free show will feature over 65 antique tractors on display, free tractor rides for kids, and live demonstrations.

Family Fun Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The carnival will feature bounce houses, face painting, carnival games and entertainment. Wildlife Adventures will be commencing their show at 10 a.m. with an interactive booth to follow. Activities are included with museum admission.

Rosefest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., outside of The Rose, 20th and Farnam streets, Omaha. Families will be able to enjoy a variety of activities, including music and on-stage performances, bounce houses, activity booths, costumed characters, face painting, interactive art displays and more. The event is free to the public and families of all ages are invited to attend.

National Root Beer Float Day celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Each museum visitor will receive a ticket for one root beer float during museum hours (while supplies last). Regular museum admission applies. Guests also will have a chance to participate in fun activities at the museum’s Platform, including a root beer ring toss, puzzles, games and crafts all themed around root beer floats. Each museum guest also will receive a complimentary soda jerk hat. Comedic Superhero Scientist Dr. Oxygen will entertain guests with some science demonstrations from 1-2 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Family Bingo Night, 5 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. This all-ages event is being sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO. Bingo cards will be $1 and daubers will be $2. Only cash will be accepted. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be available for a freewill donation. There will be prizes for kids and adults, and a grand prize at the end of the night.

Concerts

Theatre pipe organist Zach Frame, 3 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Frame will be joined by special guest percussionist, Eric Ebers. Tickets at the door will be $25. Students will be admitted for $5.

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include the purple ribbon run, pancake feed, kidZone activities, chain saw artist demonstrations, community church service, round robin showmanship, carnival, parade, watermelon feed, bingo, baseball finals, Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor Award presentations, barbecue, wood carving auction, kidZone animal auction, and beer garden.

Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association Tractor Club Tractor Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield. The free show will feature over 65 antique tractors on display, free tractor rides for kids, and live demonstrations.

Cruisin’ for a Cure Omaha Car Show, noon to 3 p.m., Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., Omaha. The car show typically features over 250 vehicles. Vehicle registration is from 10 a.m. to noon. Free PSA tests performed by Methodist Hospital staff will be offered for men 40 and older from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a karaoke contest from 1-4 p.m.

Concert

$uicideboy$ with Ski Mask the Slump God, Snot, Knocked Loose and Maxo Kream, 6:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Elevation Worship Summer Tour, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The new tour, which features Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, is visiting numerous cities this August. The group of musicians from Elevation Church will lead attendees in a night of worship and celebration. Tickets start at $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wild Wednesday, 7:30-9 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Everyone is invited to join Peter Gros, host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom and some of his animal friends for a Wild Wednesday in Turner Park. You’ll get an up-close and personal look at some animals – alligator, kangaroo, kinkajou, boa constrictor and more. Guests also will learn about Mutual of Omaha’s new television series, “Protecting the Wild,” that launches in 2023. Admission is free.

Aug. 11

Concerts

Vibes Summer Concert Series featuring 402 Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. No outside alcohol is permitted. Admission is free.

Jazz on the Green featuring Lakecia Benjamin, 7:30-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Ani DiFranco, 8 p.m., The Admiral, Omaha. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at etix.com.

Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, 8 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. The family-friendly show is a high energy concoction of the best ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s mega-hits. Tickets are $25 for lawn or bleacher seating. Lawn seating requires you to bring your own chairs and blankets. All seats are general admission. Kids ages 5 and under get in for free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

Events

100th Annual Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the goat show, cat show, opening ceremony, swine skill-a-thon, dog show, Wildlife Encounters shows, dairy show, classic and antique tractor show and judging, carnival, sheep show, baseball tournament, Bohemian tractor pull, team sorting, and Outlaw-Heartland Division truck and tractor pull.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics With a Cause featuring “The Wizard of Oz,” dusk (about 8:30 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.