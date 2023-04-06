Friday

Events

Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast, 6:30-8 a.m., Midland University’s Wikert Event Center, Fremont. The guest speaker will be Clayton Anderson. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at fremontne.org.

EGG-stravagant Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be photos with the Easter Bunny and more themed activities. The Easter Bunny will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

First Friday Cinnamon Roll Event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square Café, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to come inside for cinnamon rolls and coffee. Guests can enter through the main entrance.

Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Storytime with the Easter Bunny will begin at 10 a.m. Following storytime, there will be an Easter egg hunt inside the mall and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. All ages are welcome. Egg hunt participants are asked to bring their own basket.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

2023 Opening Weekend at Quasar Drive-In Theater, 6:30 p.m., 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. The double feature will be “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Champions.” Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is at dusk. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-12.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. The cover charge is $3.

Monster Jam, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will push all limits in freestyle, skills and racing competitions. Tickets start at $24 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

Events

Party in the Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Early Childhood Center, 250 N. C St., Fremont. The free event is sponsored by the Fremont Family Coalition. It will include food trucks, games and prizes.

EGG-stravagant Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be photos with the Easter Bunny and more themed activities. The Easter Bunny will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Eggstravaganza, 10-11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Fremont, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. There will be bounce houses, face painters, Peter the Juggler, a balloon artist, doughnuts, cotton candy and egg hunts. StoneBridge Kids Ministry will provide the egg-collection bags. The staggered egg hunts will begin at 11 a.m. on the west lawn. The egg hunt for ages 0 to 3 years will begin at 11 a.m. Parents are welcome in the fenced-in area. The egg hunts for ages 4 to 7 years and 8 to 12 years will begin at 11:10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., respectively. Only kids will be allowed in the fenced-in area for these egg hunts.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Timbercrest Park, Yutan. The egg hunt will be sponsored by The Gathering Place.

Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., outside of Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled with candy for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. Kids should bring their baskets. The Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos and high-fives.

North Bend Fire Department’s 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., North Bend City Park. Free registration begins at 10:40 a.m. at the elementary school parking lot. The age groups will be: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. There will be many prizes and over 1,000 eggs will be hidden. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided following the hunt.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monster Jam, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will push all limits in freestyle, skills and racing competitions. Tickets start at $24 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Scribner-Snyder PTA Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The egg hunt with prizes is for ages 0 to 12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. The Easter Bunny also will be stopping by the event.

Wahoo’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Wahoo High School’s football stadium. This year’s hunt will feature a new activity – an adult egg hunt. There will also be separate areas for 2 years and under, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds and 8-10 year olds, with staggered start times. Of the thousands of candy-filled eggs that will be scattered on the turf, there are some that contain tickets for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos and hugs. Bring your own basket or sack to gather eggs and arrive early to allow for parking and walking to the football field.

Eggcellent Adventure, 2-4 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Kids are invited to hop around the Gene Leahy Mall and collect candy and other prizes from local community partners. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Look for the bunny in the downtown green. Admission is free.

Sunday

Events

Snyder Firemen’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Park. If it is too cold or raining, the egg hunt will be moved indoors to the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

View From Above with astronaut Terry Virts, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Gain a deeper understanding of our planet’s beauty, climate and place in the universe from former International Space Station Commander Terry Virts, who took hours of video and hundreds of thousands of still images from the station’s 360-degree viewing module. Tickets range from $15 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Wednesday

Concerts

Calmus Vocal Ensemble presents “Love. Amen!”, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. Calmus Vocal Ensemble is from Leipzig, Germany. Admission is free. Seating will begin at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert.

ZZ Top with special guest Tim Montana, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at 4 p.m.

April 13

Concerts

Huntertones, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. The group’s high-energy, horn-driven sound fuses inspired improvisation and adventurous composition, melding jazz, funk, rock and soul. Tickets range from $14 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org. A livestream of the concert also is available for $20. To purchase a virtual ticket, visit liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.