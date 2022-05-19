Entertainment calendar: Enjoy a state park, see helicopters up close, go to a concert and more

Friday

Concerts

Tchaikovsky 4 with Maestro Bahl, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to enjoy the Superhero Science Show, create their own superhero mask, craft some catapults, and meet some of their favorite heroes. Admission is $14 for kids ages 2-15 and adults ages 16-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for kids under 24 months.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Battle of the Bulls, 7-9 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. . It will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for the kids and Money the Hard Way, a women’s-only event that consists of trying to remove a 100-dollar bill from the head of a wild mini-bull. Admission will be $10 per person, with children under 10 and those with a valid military ID entering for free. All profits from the event will to the Dodge County Fair Foundation to help with the costs of hosting the Dodge County Fair.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Music for the City, 4:30 p.m., Omaha’s Miller Landing. Vertigo will open the concert, followed by the Don Martin Band and Terry Quiett Band. Admission is free.

Saturdays @ Stinson Park Concert Series featuring Taxi Driver, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park, Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Tchaikovsky 4 with Maestro Bahl, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, all Nebraska state parks, state recreation areas and state historical parks. Everyone is invited to enjoy a day of fishing or state park activities without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations.

Nebraska Platte Valley Kennel Club Dog Show, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Meeting Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show is free to spectators.

Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. No fishing license or park entry permit are required. One free rod and reel will be given to each child (while supplies last). There will be free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop (while supplies last). See the “Birds of Prey” by Fontanelle Forest from 10-11 a.m.

DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $14 for kids ages 2-15 and adults ages 16-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for kids under 24 months.

Helicopter Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to see the helicopters arrive, land and then visit with the pilots to learn more about these amazing machines. These helicopters are scheduled to appear: StarCare, LifeNet 1-1, Nebraska State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, Nebraska National Guard. Helicopter rides will be available for $80 per ride. There also will be food trucks out front and activities inside the museum.

NOMAfest, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 250 N. 24th St., Omaha. The North Omaha Music & Arts Center is hosting its first annual NOMAfest. There will be 12 hours of live music from over 14 different artists. Family activities will be happening all day with bounce houses, shopping vendors and food/refreshments for purchase. Admission is $10 per person.

St. John’s the Apostle Catholic Church Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln. Register your vehicle the day of the event starting at 9:15 a.m. for $10. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Admission is free for spectators. The event will include live music, family fun and food trucks.

Kids Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Yutan Fire Department, 401 First St., Yutan. The fair is being sponsored by Yutan Fire and Rescue, Three Rivers Health, and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. The event will include free bicycle helmets, car seat safety information, stop the bleed information, fire prevention and safety information, and free activities and treats.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Miles 4 Heroes Freedom Fest, 7 p.m., Main Street, Scribner. The event will feature music by Creed Fisher, Dylan Bloom and Justin Kane. Those attending should bring chairs. No coolers are allowed. Tickets are $10 at the door. Kids ages 10 and under will be admitted free.

Sunday

Concerts

Pops on the Lawn Concert, 4-6 p.m., Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St., Omaha. Everyone is invited to join Orchestra Omaha for an outdoor pops concert of popular music (including movie music), raffles, treats and more. Admission is free.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring Crocodile Rockin’, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Crocodile Rockin’ is an Elton John Tribute performer Jim Witter. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Theater

“Stick Fly,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Biscuits and gravy, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Hall.

Nebraska Platte Valley Kennel Club Dog Show, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Meeting Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show is free to spectators.

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Profits from the freewill offering for the meal will go to fund the new Knights of Columbus scholarship program for a Bergan student. The Knights also will be serving a new brand of coffee, and selling some as well. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Blair Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St., Blair. The flea market will feature a variety of vendors, vintage and antique items, and handcrafted items. There also will be food trucks. For more information, contact BlairFleaMarket@hotmail.com.

DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $14 for kids ages 2-15 and adults ages 16-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for kids under 24 months.

Miles 4 Heroes Freedom Fest Poker Run, 11 a.m., Main Street, Scribner. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Door prizes and drawings will be held during the event with 2022 poker run shirts available for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to assist Miles 4 Heroes. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Lunar New Year Celebration, 1-5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event will feature diverse cuisines, live music, traditional art performances, cultural activities, games and health screenings. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party, 1-3 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, 814 N. Broad St., Fremont. The kick-off party will include a bounce house, games, snacks and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Indigo Girls with Chapel Hart, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

True Dance presents “Snow White” and “Broadway is Back,” 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $30 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

May 26

Concerts

An Evening with Lisa Fischer, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $29 to $44 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

True Dance presents “Snow White” and “Broadway is Back,” 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $30 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

