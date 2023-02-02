Friday

Theater

“The Lightning Thief,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“Dogfight,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 402-941-6399 or visit midland.booktix.com.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Opening of “Magical Science” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The exhibit, which will be on display through April 16, explores the line between magic and the science that makes it possible.

Opening of the 54th Annual Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show, noon to 9 p.m., Lancaster County Event Center, Lincoln. The show, which continues through Feb. 5, will feature RVs, boats, sports, fishing tackle, recreation and travel. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger. All veterans will receive free admission on Friday. Also on Friday only, attendees who bring a can of food for the Lincoln Food Bank will receive $2 off their admission.

Small Business Pop-Up Market, noon to 6 p.m., Oakview Mall, Omaha. This event will feature over 30 local businesses. Clothing, candles, jewelry, crafts and more will be included. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Big Art Bazaar, 6 p.m. to midnight, The Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St., Lincoln. The event will feature more than 20 local artists and music by Copper Kidd and DJ Relic. Admission is free for all ages.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3.

Saturday

Concerts

Bob Marley Birthday Bash, 8 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Rhythm Collective performs original reggae and standard reggae tunes of Bob Marley and other musicians. Tickets day of show are $20.

Theater

“The Lightning Thief,” 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Ballet: Hispanico: Dona Peron, Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $33 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Dogfight,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 402-941-6399 or visit midland.booktix.com.

Events

Dinosaurs and Disasters, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Visitors can explore facts and myths about dinosaurs, disasters and science with UNL researchers and educators from the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and the museum. The String Beans will perform at 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Pop In Storytime, which includes stories and a craft activity, will run from 10-11 a.m. Guests will be able to visit more than 25 different activity stations. Dinosaurs and Disasters activities are included with admission to Morrill Hall.

54th Annual Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster County Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Opening of “Descendants of DeWitty” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. This 27-photo exhibition shares the history of the people of DeWitty, later known as Audacious, the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. The images highlight residents and everyday life in the settlement, which was located in Cherry County from 1907 to 1936. The exhibit will be on display through May 28.

Superhero Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors can enjoy meet-and-greets with costumed superheroes while practicing their heroic skills. Adults and children in costume will receive a special prize (while supplies last). These events are included with museum admission. No registration is required.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include steaks, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings and appetizers. The Brits will be performing from 7:30-11:30 p.m. in the club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Theater

“Dogfight,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 402-941-6399 or visit midland.booktix.com.

“Dragons and Mythical Beasts,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This show is from the creators of the West End hit “Dinosaur World Live,” who bring puppets to life. This is a family-friendly, sensory-inclusive performance. There will be changes to production, including low house lights, exclusion of strobe lights and softened sounds. Before the show, patrons will get to create their own armor as they prepare for this adventure. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“The Lightning Thief,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

Events

54th Annual Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster County Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Opening of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through Feb. 12. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Feb. 9

Concerts

The Judds: The Final Tour featuring Wynonna, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $25 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.