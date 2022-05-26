Entertainment calendar: Exhibit and theater openings, an artisan market and more

Friday

Theater

Opening of “Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. “Kinky Boots” is the heartwarming Broadway musical and winner of six Tony Awards. The production will continue through June 26. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The melodrama tells the tale of two damsels in distress – and their pet dragon. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Exclusive showing of “Day by Day: The Rise,” 6-9 p.m., Granary Green Outdoor Venue, 7401 Main St., Ralston. This is the first movie of a two-part documentary film series about the 1990s Nebraska football program led by Coach Tom Osborne. Doors open for happy hour at 6 p.m. with the showing beginning at 7 p.m. A free summer kickoff concert with Judd Hoos will take place after the showing. General admission tickets at the door will be $25. VIP tickets are $50.

Hot air balloon glow, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena parking lot, 67th and Center streets, Omaha. America One, the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon, will be joined by seven other hot air balloons from Nebraska and Iowa for the glow. There also will be performances by the Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps and 3D U.S. Infantry Regiment from Fort Myer, and a demonstration by Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. Admission is free.

Live music by Shadow Ridge Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Saturdays @ Stinson Park Concert Series featuring Hotel Desperado, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park, Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 5 p.m., and “Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodramas are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of “Moon To Mars” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This exhibit, which will be on display through Jan. 8, will demonstrate that science and exploration require a diverse team. Admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.

Opening of “Namaste India” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors will experience the wonders of India in the cultural exhibit “Namaste India.” While encouraging global awareness and cultural appreciation, the exhibit features the vibrant art, food and colorful traditions of this culture. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 4.

Spring Fling Artisan Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The artisan market will feature vendors, young entrepreneurs, live animals, live music, food trucks, face painting, free kids games and prizes, cotton candy, popcorn and more. Admission is free.

2nd Annual Patriotic Parade and Concert, 10 a.m., Omaha’s Old Market. The patriotic parade route will be 10th and Jackson streets west to 13th Street, north to Howard Street, east to 10th Street and south to Jackson Street. Honorary Gold Star family members from 13 states will follow a riderless horse and a Purple Heart balloon. Seventy entries are scheduled to participate in the parade. A concert at 12th and Jones streets will follow the parade. There also will be free food.

Opening of the Great Gnome Escape, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The garden gnomes have broken loose and taken up residency in the garden – and it is up to guests explore the trails to try and find them all. The Great Gnome Escape will continue through Sept. 5. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and over, $9 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under.

Opening of “Dinosaur Revolution” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors are invited to explore the fact, fiction and fossils of over 150 million years of dinosaur history. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 4, is a totally interactive experience set up within a maze. Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 62 and over and military/veterans, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and under.

Downtown Family Day, noon to 2 p.m., Tower Square, 206 N. 13th St., Lincoln. The free event will feature kid-friendly activities. There also will be yard games, a free live quick-draw caricature artist, and ice cream truck and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

La Vista Salute to Summer Festival, noon to 11 p.m., City Hall Campus, 84th Street and Park View Boulevard, La Vista. The festival will include a parade, beer garden, kids’ zone, adventure zone, challenge zone, community cookout, food trucks and snack vendors, bubble performers, car show and shine, live entertainment, Love Our Vets Project, and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Omaha Burger Battle, noon to 4 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Each competitor will provide a 2 ounce gourmet burger with up to five toppings for you to judge. Admission of $25 per person includes a sample of each burger and entertainment, including music and games. Must be 21 and over to attend.

Sunday

Concerts

Abendmusik’s 50th Anniversary Concert, 4 p.m., First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D. St., Lincoln. Everyone is welcome to hear the Abendmusik Chorus and alumni members of the choir in a program accompanied by the Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra. This performance is free, and no tickets are required. Freewill donations will be collected. A pre-concert performance from First-Plymouth’s Singing Tower Carillon will be offered by Kathie Johnson at 3:15 p.m. in the church’s courtyard.

The Masked Singer National Tour, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.75 to $89.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Kinky Boots,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Stick Fly,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Memorial Weekend Cruise, 4-7 p.m., Branched Oak Lake, 12000 W. Branched Oak Road, Raymond. This cruise is not limited to any group of vehicles. There is no fee to join the cruise, however, you will need to have a park permit.

Monday

Events

Opening of Splash Station, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., 3809 E. Fremont Drive, Fremont. Admission is $7 for ages 6 and over, and free for ages 5 and under (with an adult).

Tuesday

Concerts

Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.25 to $154.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“In the Upper Room,” 7:30 p.m., Creighton’s Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza, Omaha. The play was written by Omaha playwright Beaufield Berry. Tickets are available for free at www.gptcplays.com.

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Wild Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo will stay open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July and August.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

European Motorcycle Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Historic Haymarket, Lincoln. European Motorcycle Nights are a celebration and exhibition of the smaller elements of the two-wheeled world. Admission is free.

June 2

Theater

“In the Upper Room,” 7:30 p.m., Creighton’s Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza, Omaha. The play was written by Omaha playwright Beaufield Berry. Tickets are available for free at www.gptcplays.com.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

