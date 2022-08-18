Entertainment calendar: Festivals, a water circus and Husker Volleyball Fan Day

Friday

ConcertsCornhusker Marching Band Exhibition Show, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The annual concert, which is free and open to the public, will present highlights of what the Cornhusker Marching Band works on during its preseason band camp, including the popular “drill down” and a preview of the first halftime show. Fans attending the exhibition concert should enter Memorial Stadium through Gate 3 (southwest entrance) and Gate 11 (northwest entrance). The gates will open at 6 p.m.

Opera Outdoors, 7-9 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Opera Outdoors is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring a sampling of opera’s greatest hits and previews of Opera Omaha’s upcoming season. The event also will include pre-concert activities in the free kids zone, featuring balloon animals, arts and crafts station, and lawn games for all ages.

TheaterOpening of “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This laugh-out-loud comedy is said to be filled with music, heart and plenty of sass. The production, which contains adult language, will continue through Sept. 18. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Pirates and Mermaids Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be character appearances, a pirate’s cove and a mermaid grotto. Guests will be building their very own ships that can actually float and sewing sand dollars. There also will be an ecosystem lab that will teach about saving the oceans. Activities are included with museum admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 5-11 p.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, just east of downtown Elkhorn. Hot air balloons will launch at 7 p.m. (weather permitting) and return for a balloon glow at 9 p.m. (weather permitting). The festival also features Nebraska wines, Midwest food and barbecue, area bands and musicians, entertainment, shopping, crafts, and fun activities for kids. Festival tickets, which include five tastes of wine or beer with a souvenir wine glass (while supplies last) are $17 in advance or $21 at the gate. General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and over and $8 for children ages 6-12.

Omaha Greek Festival, 5-10 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The immersive cultural experience will feature authentic Greek food and pastries, imported Greek beers and wines, dance performances, live Greek music, boutique and more. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 12 and students.

Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. Tickets range from $10 to $50 and are available at gold.cirqueitalia.com.

Live music by Class II band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

ConcertsSaturdays @ Stinson Concert Series featuring The 70’s Band, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 5 p.m., and “Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

29th annual Dundee Day 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., Dundee Neighborhood, North 50th Street and Underwood Avenue, Omaha. This festival will feature the 5k Dundee Dash, a pancake breakfast, free yoga, a Kids Zone, a parade along Underwood Avenue, vendors, a beer garden and live music.

Pirates and Mermaids Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be character appearances, a pirate’s cove and a mermaid grotto. Guests will be building their very own ships that can actually float and sewing sand dollars. There also will be an ecosystem lab that will teach about saving the oceans. Activities are included with museum admission.

Bark in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. This dog-friendly event for the whole family will feature raffles, food, games, vendors and more.

Husker Volleyball Fan Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln. The Nebraska volleyball players and coaches will sign autographs for two hours. Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. One item per person may be signed. Posters for the 2022 season will be available at the autograph table. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. Fans will use the north doors to enter the building. Parking will be available in Lots 58 and 60. One concession stand will be open along with the Huskers Store on the concourse.

Festival of Joy, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be food booths, games, vendor shopping, entertainment, bake sale, “items of joy” area, beer garden and a cornhole tournament. A kiddie parade with a neon theme will begin at 3:45 p.m. The raffle drawings will take place at 4:15 p.m., followed by Festival Mass at 5 p.m.

Omaha Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 12 and students.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. Tickets range from $10 to $50 and are available at gold.cirqueitalia.com.

Meet a NASA Engineer, 1 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Former Omahan Richa Sirohi will talk about her experiences as a systems engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and how robots help explore space. The activity is included with regular museum admission.

Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 3-11 p.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, just east of downtown Elkhorn. Hot air balloons will launch at 7 p.m. (weather permitting) and return for a balloon glow at 9 p.m. (weather permitting). The festival also features Nebraska wines, Midwest food and barbecue, area bands and musicians, entertainment, shopping, crafts, and fun activities for kids. Festival tickets, which include five tastes of wine or beer with a souvenir wine glass (while supplies last) are $17 in advance or $21 at the gate. General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and over and $8 for children ages 6-12.

30th Annual Hot Cars Under the Stars Car Show, 5-9 p.m., Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson, Omaha. Registration is from 5-7 p.m. Awards will be presented at 8:30 p.m. All makes and models are welcome. The registration fee is $15. The event will include door prizes, raffles, food vendors, a beer garden and participant judging. A portion of the proceeds will go to local/veteran-based charities.

Sunday

Concerts

ZZ Top, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $45 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Breakfast tickets are $5 each. Kids younger than age 5 eat for free. Breakfast tickets are available from any local Rotarian or by calling 402-212-3963. Tickets also are available the day of the event. Everyone is welcome to see planes and a LifeNet helicopter on display and fly in and fly out.

Capital City Sports Cards presents Sports Card/Memorabilia and Collectible Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Superior Bingo Hall, 4440 N. 48th St., Lincoln. The show will feature over 40 vendor tables. Admission is free.

Pirates and Mermaids Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be character appearances, a pirate’s cove and a mermaid grotto. Guests will be building their very own ships that can actually float and sewing sand dollars. There also will be an ecosystem lab that will teach about saving the oceans. Activities are included with museum admission.

Omaha Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 12 and students.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a karaoke contest from 1-4 p.m.

Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. Tickets range from $10 to $50 and are available at gold.cirqueitalia.com.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Movie night featuring “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Aug. 25

Concerts

Vibes Summer Concert Series featuring Keep Push’ N, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. No outside alcohol is permitted. Admission is free.

Ice Cube and Cypress Hill with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Ying Yang Twins, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $63 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Spaceballs,” dusk (about 8:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.