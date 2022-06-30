Entertainment calendar: Fireworks, Living History Weekend and community celebrations

Friday

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, Fremont. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Fiesta Friday and Fireworks Friday at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. There will be La Hacienda margaritas and fiesta-themed fun all night. A fireworks show will be presented after the game.

Saturday

Concerts

Saturdays @ Stinson Concert Series featuring Joystick, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.

Brett Eldredge and Lauren Alaina, 8 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion, Omaha. Admission is free for the concert which is part of The RiverFront’s grand opening celebration.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 5:30 p.m. and “Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Arlington Summer Sizzle, Arlington. Activities will include a flag ceremony, 5K run/walk, petting zoo, gaga ball, four square volleyball, free pool access, 4-H sizzle grill, waterslide, barbecue contest, train rides, kiddie parade, 3 on 3 tug-of-war, potato sack races, cornhole tournament, inflatables for the kids, Arlington Volunteer Fire Department dinner, live music by the Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield, live music by Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks show.

Living History Weekend, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Donald Hickey, a historian of the War of 1812, will present the history of the American flag, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at the Fort Atkinson Council House at 11 a.m. Ice cream will be served at 12:15 p.m. near the Council House, followed by a concert in the park at 12:25 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Christmas in July at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Donations for CASA of the Midlands will be taken at the door. Sign up for Swing for Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fremont.

Live music by country singer/songwriter Ashley Wineland and her full band, 9 p.m., Buck’s Bar & Grill, 27849 W. Center Road, Venice. Tickets are $10.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Arlington.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., south side of Valley Shores Lake, near Valley.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.

Sunday

Concerts

Nebraska Wind Symphony, 6 p.m., The Granary District, Ralston. The Nebraska Wind Symphony Swingtones big band will kick off the evening, followed by the NWS Symphonic Band at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and/or blanket. Admission is free.

Lemon Fresh Day, 8-11 p.m., The Granary District, Ralston. Admission is free.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Living History Weekend, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Donald Hickey, a historian of the War of 1812, will present the history of the American flag, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at the Fort Atkinson Council House at 11 a.m. Ice cream will be served at 12:15 p.m. near the Council House, followed by a concert in the park at 12:25 p.m.

Uncle Sam Jam, 4-10:30 p.m., Oak Lake Park, Lincoln. Food vendors open at 4 p.m. with live music by Soul Dawg from 6:15-9:30 p.m. A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Red, White and Moo at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Wear your best America-themed spirit wear to receive a $5 general admission ticket. Sunday also is Bark in the Park and Family Funday Sunday. Dogs on a leash and kids under 12 get in free.

Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park, Oakland. Activities will include bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, Ducks on the Logan, beer garden and food, pony rides, games, and a fireworks display.

Fremont community fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

Monday

Events

Hooper’s 4th of July Celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, car show, softball tournament, miniature golf, coin dive, kiddie water fights, old-fashioned hymn sing, parade, pie and ice cream social, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music by The Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks display.

Wahoo’s July 4th Festivities, Wahoo. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park. A kiddie parade will begin at noon at the Wahoo Vet’s Club. Wahoo Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. with special games and activities. Old-fashioned games will played at 1 p.m. in the park. A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo.

West Point 4th of July Celebration, West Point. Activities will include a fun run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, inclusive playground grand opening, Quilts of Valor presentation, bounce house and inflatables, Knights of Columbus barbecue, and a fireworks display.

Ralston’s 62nd Annual Independence Day Celebration, Ralston. Activities will include a fun run/walk, parade, fire department water fights, after parade party featuring Pam & the Pearls, firecracker corn on the cob eating competition, and a fireworks display.

USS Omaha Symphony Concert and Fireworks, 8-10:20 p.m., 900 Farnam St., Omaha. The grand finale of the four-day Gene Leahy Mall at the RiverFront opening celebration will be the military concert featuring the Omaha Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will perform American patriotic favorites. A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont 4-H Expo horse show, 9 a.m., Livestock Arena, Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Wild Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo will stay open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July and August.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

July 7

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring The Silver Moon Band, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. The opening ceremony for John C. Fremont Days will begin at 6 p.m. Children’s activities will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Jazz on the Green featuring Alexis Arai, 7:30-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the sheep show (9 a.m.), meat goat show (5 p.m.) and archery competition (5 p.m.). Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Shawshank Redemption,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.