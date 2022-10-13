Entertainment calendar: FMES concert, a quilt show, Fremont Fall Festival and Gallery Walk

Friday

Concerts

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring singer/performer Jeremy Stolle, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Stolle is one of the current Phantoms on Broadway. He also performs with orchestras. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Bruce Hornsby with the Omaha Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Sammy Figueroa and his Latin Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Popularity Coach,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Over 130 quilts made by guild members will be on display. There also will be a quilt raffles, a silent auction of over 24 gift baskets, and vendors. Food will be available to purchase.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.

Howl-O-Ween Safari, 5-8 p.m., Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. This Halloween event is suitable for all ages, but is especially fun for children between the ages of 3 to 12. Visitors can sit around the campfire for dinner and a marshmallow roast, ride on a straw-filled hayride ride, and play Halloween-themed games in the outdoors after-hours. This event also includes your very own treat bag. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $20 per person. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Tickets are non-refundable and reservations are required. To register, visit WildlifeSafariPark.com/Howl-O-Ween-Safari.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“Popularity Coach,” 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The family friendly festival will include: pancakes in the park, 8-10 a.m.; artisan market, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; pony rides and petting zoo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food trucks, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; farm to table dinner, 4-6 p.m.; The Wildwoods concert, 5-6 p.m. The farm to table dinner will feature brisket, roasted potatoes and green beans. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event at Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St.

Junior Duck Stamp Artwork, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, between Blair and Missouri Valley, Iowa. Art supplies will be available for K-12 students to participate in this nationwide art contest. The Iowa Junior Duck Stamp State Coordinator will be present to provide entry forms and answer questions regarding the program.

Fossil Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Join real paleontologists for fun fossil activities. Bring an item to donate to Food Bank of Lincoln for a chance to win raffle prizes. Activities are included with museum admission.

Wetlands Walks, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, between Blair and Missouri Valley, Iowa. Join a refuge ranger for a guided hike around refuge wetlands to learn about how the refuge manages wetlands and the benefits they provide to migratory birds and other wildlife. The hike is roughly a mile in length on a gravel trail.

Fremont Gallery Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Fremont. More than 30 businesses in downtown Fremont will host about 35 artists. Each business will have a space for an artist to sell or display artwork. Visual arts include paintings and photography. Other artists will sing and play musical instruments.

Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Over 130 quilts made by guild members will be on display. There also will be a quilt raffles, a silent auction of over 24 gift baskets, and vendors. Food will be available to purchase.

Fire Prevention Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The event will include fire truck rides, goodie bags and hot dogs.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open for steak night from 5-7 p.m. Steaks, shrimp and more will be served. A tailgating party for the Nebraska vs. Purdue football game will begin at 5:30 p.m. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Everyone is welcome.

Free firetruck rides for kids, 1-2 p.m., Scribner Fire Hall.

Bertrand Steamboat Program, 3 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, between Blair and Missouri Valley, Iowa. The Bertrand Museum Specialist will present a program about discovering the Bertrand Steamboat and the fascinating artifacts that were uncovered.

Halloween Campsite Decorating and Trick-or-Treating, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, Fremont. The decoration judging and trick-or-treating will both take place from 5-7 p.m. A valid park entry permit is required.

Howl-O-Ween Safari, 5-8 p.m., Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. This Halloween event is suitable for all ages, but is especially fun for children between the ages of 3 to 12. Visitors can sit around the campfire for dinner and a marshmallow roast, ride on a straw-filled hayride ride, and play Halloween-themed games in the outdoors after-hours. This event also includes your very own treat bag. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $20 per person. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Tickets are non-refundable and reservations are required. To register, visit WildlifeSafariPark.com/Howl-O-Ween-Safari.

Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton dinner and bingo, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, desserts, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo are included with paid meals. Carryout meals will be available. Call 402-721-6112 to order a meal. The event is open to the public. The chapter is accepting new members. For more information, call Kim at 402-620-1732.

Booktoberfest, 7-9:30 p.m., Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St., Arlington. The “novel” beer tasting experience is being presented by Arlington Friends of the Library. This is a 21 and over event. The cost of $20 per person includes a glass and tastings. A polka band is being sponsored by First State Bank. There also will be beer, brats and raffles. The Nebraska football game will be shown on a TV.

Shadows of Fremont Tours, 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., beginning at Kiel’s Barber Shop, 99 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Limited seating is available so advance tickets are suggested. Tour tickets are $12 each ($10 with a canned food donation) and can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Advance Services office, 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 268, in Fremont.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Live music by Blues House Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St.

Sunday

Theater

“Popularity Coach,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“School of Rock,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“Winnie the Pooh,” 4 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $7.50 to $60 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Scribner Fire & Rescue Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Hall. Pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will go to the volunteer fire department.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Scribner. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Takeout meals will be available. There will be a raffle drawing for a 70-inch LED Smart TV.

Winslow Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Winslow Fire Hall. The breakfast will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, french toast, sausage and eggs. Freewill donations will be collected.

Oakland Fire & Rescue Department Beef Burger Feed, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland Fire Hall, 500 N. Oakland Ave., Oakland. Carryout meals will be available by calling 402-685-5480. Freewill donations will be collected. A fire department open house will continue until 5 p.m.

Search For Treats For Pets, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s Split Oak Hollow Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Bring your friendly pet, on a leash, and go through the corn maze to look for a couple of treats in the short maze. Pet costumes are encouraged. The event is included in the entrance fee.

Monday

Theater

“Winnie the Pooh,” 10 a.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $7.50 to $60 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

14th Annual Soup Supper/Canned Food Drive, 5-7 p.m., Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, 1693 County Road 17, Fremont. A free homemade soup dinner will be served in exchange for nonperishable food items. The collected items will be donated to the LifeHouse Food Pantry in Fremont. If you don’t have any extra food items but would still like to contribute, a freewill offering will be taken to benefit the church’s Russian refugees. Everyone can eat for free, even if they have nothing to donate. A quilt raffle and craft/bake/quilt sale also will be going on throughout the evening.

Movie night featuring “Beetlejuice,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Oct. 20

Theater

“D.C.’s Reflecting Fools,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Just in time for the midterm elections, the actors put the mock in democracy and specialize in bipartisan spoofery. Tickets range from $7.50 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Halloween Hysteria, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fremont. Trick or treat at participating downtown businesses. Don Peterson & Associates will be hosting a haunted house at its office on the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Gallery 92 West and Keene Memorial Library will be providing face painting with Halloween songs and storytime at the Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St. All Halloween Hysteria activities are free.

Spooky Alley, 5-7 p.m., Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to this walk-through trick or treat event. Dodge County offices will be participating in addition to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Tunnel of Terror, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. Witness the spooky, scary and shiny experience at the haunted car wash. The cost is $20 per vehicle. TommyClub members get in free.

Late Nights at the Zoo: Halloween Edition, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can sink their teeth into local food truck cuisine and drinks. To guarantee admittance, tickets should be reserved in advance. Guests will save $5 per event admission by purchasing online at omahazoo.com. Admission prices increase at the door. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket attached to your event wristband, viewing of over 400 larger-than-life Halloween-themed lanterns in Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, fire show performances by Omaha Circus Arts, live DJ, and access to select zoo exhibits after-hours. Costumes are encouraged, but the zoo asks that everyone to dress appropriately.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Pet Sematary,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.