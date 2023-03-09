Friday

Concerts

Super Diamond – The Music of Neil Diamond, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Pop-rock outfit Super Diamond joins Ernest Richardson and the Omaha Symphony for a tribute to pop icon, Neil Diamond. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Opening of “The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The all-ages production will continue through March 26. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

“Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. A life-size board will lead visitors to different activities such as making candy-themed crafts, building and racing Mr. Mint’s Mini Candy-Mobiles, and painting with Skittles. There also will be a Sweet Tooth Science Show and character appearances. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

68th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, 3-8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show, which continues through Sunday, will include America’s finest hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles. General admission tickets are $20 for ages 13 and over, $8 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Discount tickets—$18 and $7 – may be purchased at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Art Fluid Open Studio Night, 5-8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. Attendees are invited to make their own mask in Studio 304 for this masquerade-themed evening. A photo session will help capture the memory before exploring the other open studios at this free, open studio night. Guests also are invited to grab a snack and a beverage, take a short violin lesson, watch a glassblowing demonstration and more. Admission is free.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Woodcliff Veterans Club, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The cost is $14 for ages 11 and above, $7 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $57 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. People’s favorite Hot Wheels will light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances also will feature a dance party, laser light shows, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. There also will be a special appearance from Megasaurus, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

Concerts

Bob Olsen’s All Star Jazz Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The concert will celebrate Olsen’s 94th birthday. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling Tom Adamson at 402-719-6748 or via email at tadamson@neb.rr.com. The show will feature jazz tunes, older standards and dancing music.

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra Goes to Tatooine, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Celebrate the music of Star Wars by legendary film composer John Williams and The Mandalorian by rising film score star Ludwig Goransson with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra. Attendees are invited to dress us as their favorite Star Wars character and utilize the photo booth before the concert. Tickets range from $5 to $35 and are available online at liedcenter.org.

Super Diamond – The Music of Neil Diamond, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Pop-rock outfit Super Diamond joins Ernest Richardson and the Omaha Symphony for a tribute to pop icon, Neil Diamond. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Les Miserables,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

Events

Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

68th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. General admission tickets are $20 for ages 13 and over, $8 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Discount tickets—$18 and $7 – may be purchased at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 10 a.m., through the Old Market, Omaha. This St. Patrick’s Day celebration includes marching bands, drill teams, Irish dancers and costumed performers.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $57 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will feature corn beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, a salad, dessert, coffee or drink. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A paid meal includes 20 free games of bingo. The dinner is open to the public.

Rock the Block – St. Patrick’s Day Edition, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase all evening. The Nebraska All Star Rock & Roll Band will be performing music from the ‘60s and ‘70s from 7-10 p.m. A reverse happy hour will follow from 10-11 p.m. Tickets will be $25 at the door. Proceeds will benefit St. Patrick’s Church and School.

Sunday

Theater

“Les Miserables,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Dreamgirls,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 2:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

Events

Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

68th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. General admission tickets are $20 for ages 13 and over, $8 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Discount tickets—$18 and $7 – may be purchased at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $57 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Hormel Happy Hour, 3-4 p.m., Nye Square Wellness Center, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. An RSVP is required by calling Mary Atkinson at 402-721-9224.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

March 16

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Opening of “Majorie Prime,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production, which continues through March 19, explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits – if any – of what technology can replace. This play references instances of depression, suicide and death. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.