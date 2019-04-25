Friday
Concerts
Lincoln On The Streets Concert Series featuring Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m., Centennial M and M streets, downtown Lincoln. Gates open at 7 p.m. Advance general admission tickets are $30 and may be purchased by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets at the gate will be $35.
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Something Rotten,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Set in 1595, this Broadway musical tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
Events
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield. The vintage festival will feature over 150 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country, live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Earth Day program, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids will learn about plants and receive a PBS Kids’ Plum Landing goodie bag (while supplies last). Museum admission is $13 for kids and adults, $12 for seniors, and free for children under 2.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
61st Annual University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rodeo, 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center’s Pavilion Four, Lincoln. General admission tickets at the door will be $15 for ages 13 and over, and $5 for youth 12 and under.
Cirque de Soleil Crystal, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $47 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Adams & Cooley Rat Pack Jazz, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The public is invited to hear the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole. The cost is $20 per ticket. Tickets are available at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., in Fremont, by calling 402-720-2332 or online at www.fremontoperahouse.org.
Theater
“School of Rock,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Something Rotten,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Set in 1595, this Broadway musical tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
Events
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Spring Affair Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The plant sale will feature over 800 varieties of plants with talks, concessions and vendors under the same roof. Admission is free. Wagons are strongly encouraged.
Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Midlands Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Riverwest Park, 233rd and West Maple Road, near Elkhorn. The event will showcase top acts from around the Midwest performer circuit on newly built stages. It also will feature living history (outdoor museum) encampment groups, an artisan merchant village, a food court and beer garden, Medieval folklife demonstrations, hands-on games of skill, treasure hunts, a children’s realm and an equestrian stunt show by Joust Evolution. Admission will be $12 for adults, $6 for kids 5-15 and free for kids 4 and under.
Hot Shops Art Center Spring Open House & Open Studios, noon to 6 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, Omaha. This annual event features ideas at work by over 80 artists in 50 studios. The free event also features live demonstrations, exhibits and artwork for sale. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Maifest German Celebration, noon to 11 p.m., German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St., Omaha. There will be authentic German food, entertainment and more. Admission is free.
61st Annual University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rodeo, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center’s Pavilion Four, Lincoln. General admission tickets at the door will be $15 for ages 13 and over, and $5 for youth 12 and under.
Cirque de Soleil Crystal, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $47 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Theater
“School of Rock,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 2 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
Events
TREEmendous Arbor Day Celebration, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. There will be a variety of tree-themed educational activities designed for families to learn about a variety of tree topics. The first 100 households will receive a free tree seedling. Children who dress like a tree will get in free.
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Midlands Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Riverwest Park, 233rd and West Maple Road, near Elkhorn. Admission will be $12 for adults, $6 for kids 5-15 and free for kids 4 and under.
Hot Shops Art Center Spring Open House & Open Studios, noon to 5 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, Omaha. This annual event features ideas at work by over 80 artists in 50 studios. The free event also features live demonstrations, exhibits and artwork for sale. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Opening of “Sun, Earth, Universe” exhibit, 12:30-4:30 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The exhibit will be on display through June 2020. Regular museum admission applies.
Sunday with a Scientist, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The event will highlight the work of scientists while educating Morrill Hall visitors on a variety of science and natural history topics. Regular museum admission applies.
Cirque de Soleil Crystal, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $47 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Healthy Kids Day, 2-4 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. Kid-friendly activities will take place throughout the building. There will be ice skating, a pool party, games, youth fitness classes, youth fitness training and local vendors. The free event is open to the public.
Monday
Theater
“DragOn” staged reading, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The event is free and open to the public, however, freewill donations will be collected.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
“Red Green: This Could Be It,” 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Wednesday
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
May 2
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.