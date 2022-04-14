Entertainment calendar for April 15-21

Friday

Theater

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

Opening of “The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com. The production will continue through May 8.

“Rock of Ages” musical, 7:30 p.m., The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St., Omaha. General admission tickets are $35 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/rockofages.

Events

Easter activities, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to participate in Easter-themed activities and meet the Easter Bunny.

Opening of Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The unique indoor dinosaur experience for the whole family includes realistic dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, and more. Tickets are $22 for kids and adults, and $19 for seniors. Kids unlimited rides tickets (includes entry) are $36. Advance online purchase is recommended at jurassicquest.com/events/omaha-ne.

Eggstravaganza, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be an egg scavenger hunt and story walk for attendees to enjoy and win some prizes.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Live music by Class II band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Comedian Chelsea Handler with Rosebud Baker, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $69.50 to $169.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Church Basement Ladies,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Rock of Ages” musical, 7:30 p.m., The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St., Omaha. General admission tickets are $35 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/rockofages.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Easter activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to participate in Easter-themed activities and meet the Easter Bunny.

Eggstravganza, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. Learn about reptile and bird eggs, then meet some of the animals that lay them. There also will be cookie decorating, craft making and other family-friendly activities. Bring your own basket and participate in an egg hunt. Admission is $20 per person.

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are $22 for kids and adults, and $19 for seniors. Kids unlimited rides tickets (includes entry) are $36. Advance online purchase is recommended at jurassicquest.com/events/omaha-ne.

Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. This event is open to the community. There will be egg hunts, bounce houses, a balloon artist, face painters, a juggler, cotton candy, snacks and coffee.

Arlington Community Easter Egg Hunt, Arlington City Park, 410 Elm St., Arlington. Different age groups will participate at different times. The egg hunt for ages 0-4 will begin at 10 a.m., followed by kindergarten through third grade at 10:30 a.m., and fourth through sixth grade at 11 a.m.

North Bend Volunteer Fire Department’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., North Bend City Park.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, however, registration is required. One golden egg will be hidden that could contain a birthday party or membership.

Tequila Expo, 1-3 p.m., Spirit World, 6680 Center St., Omaha. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of tequilas from blancos to anejos, representing different flavor profiles and learn how to use them in cocktails. Admission is $15 per person.

Ticolini Circus, 7:30 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The Ticolini Circus is a family-based show filled with laughter, chills and thrills. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and over. Kids 12 years and under are free (one free kid per paid adult). Extra kid tickets are $5.

Sunday

Events

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are $22 for kids and adults, and $19 for seniors. Kids unlimited rides tickets (includes entry) are $36. Advance online purchase is recommended at jurassicquest.com/events/omaha-ne.

Snyder Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1-2 p.m., Snyder Park. The egg hunt is for ages 0-12.

Monday

Events

Movie Day, 1 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Disney Pixar’s “Luca” will be shown. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn will be provided.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Pianist Joyce Yang, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $18 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Deadliest Lifesavers with biomedical scientist Zoltan Takacs, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Wednesday

Concerts

The 420 Special: Snoop Dogg with Koe Wetzel, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $45 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Bell Tower Tour, 6-7 p.m., First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln. Guests are invited to take a tour of the historical bell tower and landmark in Lincoln, and learn its history. Must be able to climb numerous steps. The tours are free and open to all. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org.

April 21

Theater

Evenings of Dance, 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The dance was created by two faculty, three guest artists and four students and performed by a cast of UNL dancers. Tickets range from $7 to $12 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

