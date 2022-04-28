Entertainment calendar for April 29 through May 5

Friday

Concerts

Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midlandu.booktix.com.

MercyMe, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets start at $15 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Come From Away,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Bonsai Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibition, which will continue through Sunday, will be housed in the lobby of the visitor and education center, where visitors can feel the zen behind this ancient living art. Members of the club will be on hand to answer questions and will offer some bonsai materials for sale. Admission is included with paid garden admission.

Ikebana Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Ikebana is the art of Japanese flower arrangement. The exhibition, which continues through Sunday, features arrangements from both classical and contemporary schools of Ikebana. Admission is included with paid garden admission.

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are $22 for kids and adults, and $19 for seniors. Kids unlimited rides tickets (includes entry) are $36. Advance online purchase is recommended at jurassicquest.com/events/lincoln-ne.

Final Weekend at Joslyn, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Everyone is invited to the museum before it undergoes a major transformation. Admission is free. There will be a cash bar, small plates for sale, and free art-making from 5-8 p.m. Joslyn curators will be on hand for gallery chats from 5-8 p.m.

Great Plains Game Fest, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The three-day convention is centered around the board gaming hobby. It features gaming, a gaming library of over 1,000 games, food trucks, board game designers and vendors from across the country, prizes and giveaways.

Opening of Junkstock: Spring Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The event, which will continue for two weekends, features junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country, live music and food trucks. Admission is $10 per day.

Back the Orange & Blue BBQ Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. The lunch will benefit the Midland University chapter of Professional Business Leaders. The lunch will include a smoked pork sandwich, chips, baked beans and a cookie. Free will donations will be accepted. The fundraiser is sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company and Sycamore Education.

Spring Affair Plant Sale, 1-6 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This in-person plant sale featured over 600 varieties of perennials, herbs, grasses, succulents, trees and shrubs. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Blues Agent Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midlandu.booktix.com.

Theater

“Come From Away,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Wicked,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Great Plains Game Fest, 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.

Bonsai and Ikebana exhibitions, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is included with paid garden admission.

Healthy Kids Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. There will be activities in the large gym for the kids, including a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, crafts and Katie The Comfort Dog. Family open swim will be from 10-11 a.m. and open skating will be from 1-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Junkstock: Spring Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day.

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are $22 for kids and adults, and $19 for seniors. Kids unlimited rides tickets (includes entry) are $36. Advance online purchase is recommended at jurassicquest.com/events/lincoln-ne.

Platte River Art Show, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The show will feature paintings, sculpture, photography, pottery and more from Midwestern artists.

Public Science Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, The Durham Museum, Omaha. This free, in-person public expo will feature a variety of hands-on science activities. Tickets are required. Reserve tickets with a time reservation by visiting durhammuseum.org.

Spring Affair Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This in-person plant sale featured over 600 varieties of perennials, herbs, grasses, succulents, trees and shrubs. Admission is free.

Final Weekend at Joslyn, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Everyone is invited to the museum before it undergoes a major transformation. Admission is free.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors will have the opportunity to enter the fort rooms and interact with the interpreters. A Nebraska State Park sticker is required for entry.

19th Annual Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Medieval Pageant and 14th Annual Midlands Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Riverwest Park, 23101 W. Maple Rd., Omaha. The event will feature multiple performances such as belly dancing, magic, music, fire breathing, juggling and more. The youngsters can enjoy face painting, costumed characters and pony rides. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-13, and free for ages 0-5.

1st Annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit, Fremont. The event will feature a poker run and putt-putt golf tournament. Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. The putt-putt course closes at 5 p.m. Participants should turn in their cards and poker hands by 6 p.m. to the final site, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. There will be food, drinks and raffle drawings at Fremont Eagles Club, as well as a putt-putt for cash hole-in-one payout. Cost for the poker run is $15 per hand. There will be prizes for the top three hands. Registration for the putt-putt event is $25. There will be prizes for the top three scores. Combined registration for a poker hand and putt-putt is $35.

Doggy Barket: A Farmers Market for Your Dog, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dewey Dog Park, 550 Turner Blvd., Omaha. Visitors are invited to stroll the park and visit the various local dog makers and businesses, grab a bite to eat from a local food truck, then let your four-legged friends run free in the dog park. Parking is available in Midtown Crossing. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monster Jam, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Fremont. The Monster Jam Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon is where you can see the trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly activities. The pit party requires a separate admission ticket, along with a 1 p.m. show ticket. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Girl Scouts Sprouts Festival, 4-6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Open to all families, the festival will offer treats, engaging activities, and fun-themed booths that will give attendees a glimpse of what Girl Scouts is all about. Girls in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive a complimentary Girl Scout membership if they register at the event. Along with memberships, free tree sprouts will be given to the first 100 families. Contact Rana Forrest at rforrest@girlscoutsnebraska.org with any questions.

Sunday

Concerts

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m., Fremont Middle School, 540 Johnson Road, Fremont. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Theater

“Wicked,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Come From Away,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“The Giver,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Great Plains Game Fest, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.

Bonsai and Ikebana exhibitions, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is included with paid garden admission.

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are $22 for kids and adults, and $19 for seniors. Kids unlimited rides tickets (includes entry) are $36. Advance online purchase is recommended at jurassicquest.com/events/lincoln-ne.

Platte River Art Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The show will feature paintings, sculpture, photography, pottery and more from Midwestern artists.

Final Weekend at Joslyn, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Everyone is invited to the museum before it undergoes a major transformation. Admission is free. There will be a cash bar, small plates for sale, and free art-making from 5-8 p.m. Joslyn curators will be on hand for gallery chats from 5-8 p.m.

Junkstock: Spring Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors will have the opportunity to enter the fort rooms and interact with the interpreters. A Nebraska State Park sticker is required for entry.

19th Annual Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Medieval Pageant and 14th Annual Midlands Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Riverwest Park, 23101 W. Maple Rd., Omaha. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-13, and free for ages 0-5.

Cruisin’ For The Trades Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southeast Community College, 84th and O streets, Lincoln. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. There will be big machinery and Lincoln Fire and Rescue equipment for the kids to explore, along with food trucks, business tents and many trophies to be won. Speedway Motors will be handing out goodie bags to everyone who attends. Preregistration is available at bombersgarage.com. The cost is $15 for preregistration and $20 day of show. Admission is free for spectators.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monster Jam, 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Fremont. The Monster Jam Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon is where you can see the trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly activities. The pit party requires a separate admission ticket, along with a 1 p.m. show ticket. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Mother’s Day Market, 2-6 p.m., The Mastercraft Living Room, 1111 N. 13th St., Arrow Door 2, Omaha. Over 50 local small businesses will be selling a variety of items, including beauty, candles, jewelry, clothing, treats, handmade items and more. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Station, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert will be served. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for first responders.

Tuesday

Concerts

Fremont Bergan spring band concert (5th-12th grades), 7 p.m., Fremont Bergan Middle School/High School Gym, 545 E. Fourth St., Fremont.

Fremont High School spring band concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Theater

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and lunch begins at noon. The luncheon will feature classical music by the trio of Chunyang Wang, Anne Sorensen-Wang and David Mayfield. The cost of $15 per person includes a hot lunch and entertainment. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by May 2 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

May 5

Theater

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

International Omaha, 8 a.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The jumping competition features classes at a range of heights and divisions, including children’s, junior/amateur, and open, with the action starting at 8 a.m. Free events (no ticket required), which include a developing rider invitational, are available during the morning and afternoon performances at no charge. The event also will feature a tradeshow with a wide variety of shopping offerings, food sampling and engaging educational exhibits for children. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with riders.

Virtual lecture featuring Zelda la Grange, Nelson Mandela’s former private secretary, noon. La Grange will join viewers live from South Africa for this unique eyewitness perspective. There is no cost to attend this virtual presentation, but registration is required. Once you have registered, you will be emailed a link to access the program. You can register three ways: DurhamMuseum.org/Mandela, 402-444-5071 or reservations@DurhamMuseum.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

