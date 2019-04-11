Friday
Theater
Opening of “One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production, which runs through May 5, is a farce packed with physical comedy and hijinks, set in 1960s England. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com. Patrons with tickets to the opening night performance are invited to a free British Bash in the Owen Lobby at OCP beginning at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will feature tea and “biscuits” (cookies) and a British-themed photo booth.
Events
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Annual Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds from the event are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Woody and Buzz’s Big Night5 – Friday Family Date Night, 4-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $13 for kids and adults, $12 for seniors and free for children under 2.
Fish fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. Everyone is invited. Pollock, onion rings, beans, coleslaw and drinks will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Delivery and carryout orders will be available. Pre-scheduling deliveries before the event begins is encouraged. Call 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The event also will include live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
Opening reception for “Crafting Culture” exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. The exhibit’s opening will feature activities for the whole family, including: a panel discussion with women in textiles; drop-in craft and sewing activities; a pop-up shop with locally made crafts for sale by refugee women whose work is featured in the exhibit; exhibit tours; read aloud stories from Africa, China and the Middle East. The event is free.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten fish fry, 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest Macaroni and condiments. Gluten-free breading is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meals are $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-old in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by the Johnny Manhattan Orchestra, 7-10 p.m., DelRay Ballroom, 817 R St., Lincoln’s Haymarket. The doors open at 6:15 P.M. There is a $12 per person cover charge at the door. A short dance lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is included in the cover charge.
PRCA Xtreme Rodeo featuring broncos and bull riders, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The PRCA will bring 60 of the best bull riders in the world plus 40 world-class saddle bronc riders as they try to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Alan Jackson, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. This is the rescheduled date for his Sept. 21, 2018, concert. Tickets range from $36 to $126 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Wayne Brady, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Brady will be performing with the Omaha Symphony. Tickets range from $39 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
ChessFest 2019, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont High School. This scholastic chess tournament is for grades K-12. Walk-in participants are encouraged to arrive no later than 8:30.
Spring craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Masonic Center, 350 E. 23rd St. Admission is $1.
Special Needs and Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. You must RSVP to this event by messaging the names of the children who will be attending this event. There will be no play time following the event.
Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont. The egg hunt is being sponsored by the Fremont Nazarene Church’s NazKidz.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Annual Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds from the event are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Toddler Time Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Doors will open at 10 a.m. to allow people to get checked in, but you will have to remain in the entry way/red carpet area at the front desk until the building-wide hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This Easter egg hunt is for kids ages 6-12. All equipment will be cleared from 1:45-2 p.m. in order to place the eggs.
Fremont Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1497 Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, Fremont. The school gymnasium will be open for games and crafts from 2-3:30 p.m., with the actual hunt beginning at 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the hunt will be held outside with separate areas for each of the four age groups, starting with 3 and under, then 4-6-year-olds, followed by the 7-9-year-olds and 10-12-year-olds. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet attendees.
PRCA Xtreme Rodeo featuring broncos and bull riders, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The PRCA will bring 60 of the best bull riders in the world plus 40 world-class saddle bronc riders as they try to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Concerts
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 4 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
7th Ave concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. This Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series concert was rescheduled from March 17. All tickets from that concert will be honored. Non-member tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for student tickets. Children under age 10 are admitted free, as are Midland University faculty and students. Those affected by the flood – first responders, volunteers and their families – also will get in free. Doors will open to these folks at 6:45 p.m.
Flood relief benefit concert, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The Midland University Choir, Pathfinder Chorus and Fremont Middle School will join forces for the concert. A freewill offering will be collected for the Fremont Area United Way’s flood relief efforts. Students participating in the concert will also be sharing their individual stories about how the disaster has directly affected them.
Jessie James Decker, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $32.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Easter Egg Hunt, noon, Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This is an all-ages egg hunt.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Annual Book Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds from the event are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Monday
Concerts
The John Mellencamp Show, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
When Women Ruled the World with Egyptologist Kara Cooney, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $11 to $27 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Wednesday
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
April 18
Concerts
Steve Martin and Martin Short, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The comedy legends will recall their iconic careers, creative influences and most memorable encounters, uniquely presented through a blend of stand-up, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Tickets start at $49.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.