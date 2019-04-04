Friday
Theater
“Winnie the Pooh at The Rose,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets ($20) are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
The International Omaha Horse Competition, 4:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $13.50 to $32.00 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
Opening celebration for “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America” exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. The exhibit highlights the community photography of John Johnson.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Under the Big Top Family Night, 5:30-8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The evening will include circus-inspired activities. Admission is free.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
25th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Mutton bustin’ will begin at 6:15 p.m. Registration for mutton bustin’ starts at 5:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 30 kids. Following the bull riding, there will be a dance and concert at 9 p.m. featuring Jake Worthington. Combo tickets at the gate will be $25 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. All flood volunteers and first responders will receive free admission. A concert-only ticket is $15 for adults. Children will be admitted free with adult admission.
Saturday
Theater
“Winnie the Pooh at The Rose,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets ($20) are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Broken Mirror #19,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater’s Hitchcock Stage, Omaha. The production will be presented by The Rose Teens ‘N’ Theater program. Tickets are $6 each and are available online at www.rosetheater.org, by phone at 402-345-4849, or at the door the day of the show.
Events
19th Annual Weatherfest, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln. The free public event prepares communities for extremes in weather, water and climate events. Participants can interact with emergency managers and government agencies at the state and local levels. There also will be exhibits, demonstrations, experiments and more.
Larsen Tractor Museum open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., N. 35th and Fair streets, University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. The open house will include hayrack rides, food, games, raffle prizes and more. Admission is free.
Omaha Health Wellness & Fitness Expo: The Mind-Body-Spirit Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Admission is $5.
SciPop Interactive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The event will include science demonstrations and hands-on activities that highlight the mystery and illusion of pop-culture icons from Harry Potter and comic books. Guests ages 12 and younger will receive free admission and are encouraged to wear their favorite costume in support of their favorite comic book or Harry Potter character.
Nebraska Science Festival activities, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rooms 217 and 400-405, Mahoney building, Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. The science activities are intended for all ages and will encompass a variety of science disciplines such as biology, chemistry and physics. Admission is free.
Open house/open studios, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. Visitors are invited to hear the artists-in-residence speak about their artistic and curatorial practices, visit their studios and discuss art, life and their residency experience. Admission is free.
The International Omaha Horse Competition, 12:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $13.50 to $32.00 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Backin’ the Browns, 1 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont. A Texas Hold’em fundraiser will begin at 1 p.m. Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. for registration and rules. A spaghetti feed will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be a live auction between NCAA Final Four games (about 7:15 p.m.). There also will be raffle items. A cash bar will be served by the Bergan Booster Club. The fundraiser will support Jon Brown as he fights cancer.
Flooding Fremont With Love Benefit, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Corner Bar, 300 N. Main St., Fremont. All money raised will go to Fremont Area United Way.
Beams & Dreams, 5:30 p.m., Fremont Golf Club. The annual event is a talent show that raises awareness and funds for Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity. For ticket information, visit www.fremonthabitat.org.
25th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Mutton bustin’ will begin at 6:15 p.m. Registration for mutton bustin’ starts at 5:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 30 kids. Following the bull riding, there will be a dance and concert at 9 p.m. featuring Ned LeDoux and Jake Worthington. Saturday combo tickets at the gate will be $45 for adults. Saturday concert-only tickets at the gate will be $35 for adults and $15 for children. Bull riding-only tickets are $20 for adults and $1 for children with adult admission.
Sunday
Theater
“Broken Mirror #19,” 4:30 p.m., The Rose Theater’s Hitchcock Stage, Omaha. The production will be presented by The Rose Teens ‘N’ Theater program. Tickets are $6 each and are available online at www.rosetheater.org, by phone at 402-345-4849, or at the door the day of the show.
“Winnie the Pooh at The Rose,” 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets ($20) are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Omaha Health Wellness & Fitness Expo: The Mind-Body-Spirit Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Admission is $5.
Food Truck Flood Relief Rally, noon to 3 p.m., 747 N. Broad St., Fremont. Seven food trucks from Omaha will gather to help feed the flood victims and first responders. Everyone is welcome. The rally will include: Well Seasoned, Dire Lion, Taste of New Orleans, Orange Leaf, Chaima’s African Cuisine and Johnny Ricco’s Brooklyn Pizza. The trucks will be accepting donations in return for the food. All donation amounts are welcome, and the proceeds from the rally will be given to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, which has established a flood relief distribution.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
April 11
Theater
“Star Dust: A Tribute to David Bowie,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Complexions Contemporary Ballet Company will perform to Bowie’s best-loved songs. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Members’ Night for Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s annual book sale, 5-7 p.m., Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. For members’ night, the cost is $10 per person. Ages 5 and under will be admitted free. The book sale will be open to the public April 12-14. Proceeds are used to support Keene Memorial Library’s programs, collections and mission.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.