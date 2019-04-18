Friday
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Earth Day and Party for the Planet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Visitors are invited to say hello to their favorite animal friends and watch a show on the Animal Encounter Stage.
School’s Out, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. Visitors are invited to create their own custom family photos with a family selfie station and handmade photo frames. Kids also can create their own family trees, read-aloud stories, and enjoy the jazz instrument petting zoo. Admission is free.
Easter Bunny storytime and photos, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. An Easter Bunny storytime will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Athleta. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. at Cold Stone Creamery.
Easter egg hunt, 5:30 p.m., Premier Estates of Fremont, 2550 N. Nye Ave. All kids ages 12 and under are welcome to participate.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
The Spirit of ’68, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Celebrate The Rep’s 50th anniversary at this special celebration. There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a spectacle performance featuring live music, large-scale puppetry and stilt dancing. Tickets are $19.68 and may be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
BioBlitz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to celebrate Earth Day and sample resident wildlife while learning how to take pictures and submit an observation to iNaturalist (National Geographic app). Events are free with paid admission.
Party for the Planet, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors are invited to celebrate Earth Day and discover ways they can help save our planet.
Easter Eggstravaganza, 10-11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Christian Church – Fremont Campus, 1041 N. Nye Ave. This event is for kids 10 and under. Egg hunts will start at 11 a.m. beginning with the youngest kids and will move up from there. Each child will be given a specific egg hunting bag. These are the only bags that will be allowed in the hunting area so there is no need to bring a basket. The event, which will be held rain or shine, also will include an interactive bubble display, cotton candy, carnival games and a juggling act.
Earth Day and Party for the Planet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Visitors are invited to say hello to their favorite animal friends and watch a show on the Animal Encounter Stage.
Spring Fling, 10 a.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. An egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. in the front grassy area of the museum. The museum will offer hands-on activities indoors until noon. Activities include a picture with the Easter Bunny, face painting, coloring contest raffle, decorating Easter cookies and kite making. The outdoor egg hunt is free and general admission applies to those entering the museum.
3rd Annual Fremont Soccer Club Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Christensen Field soccer fields, Fremont. The egg hunt is open to the public. Kids will be grouped by ages: 0-4, 5-8, 9-12. Participants are asked to bring their own bag or bucket to collect candy and eggs.
Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Living Word Church, 1110 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 0-12 are invited. The event also will include food, prizes and story time.
10th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt. All children from infants through the fifth grade are invited to participate. Children will be divided into three age groups: infants and preschoolers, kindergarten through second grade, and third through fifth grade. There will be over 5,000 treat-filled eggs. Prizes also will be awarded. The event will take place rain or shine.
Izaak Walton Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be taken from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. after directions. The age groups are: 1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12. Those attending are asked to donate non-perishable food items or dish soap, bleach, laundry soap, sanitary pads, body wash, baby hygiene items, sizes 4-6 diapers that will be taken to the distribution center for flood victims. For more information, call Jamie Geaghan at 402-317-7021.
Easter Egg Hunt, 4 p.m., Ruff House, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This is an all-ages hunt. There is no cost to attend.
D.J. Slatts Music and Light Show, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club. Admission is $3 for singles and $5 for couples. The proceeds will benefit flood victims. Sloppy joes and hot dogs will be served from 6-8 p.m. for $5. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday
Events
Earth Day and Party for the Planet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Visitors are invited to say hello to their favorite animal friends and watch a show on the Animal Encounter Stage.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Godsmack, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
Opening of “School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production, which continues through April 28, is based on the hit film, “School of Rock,” which follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who turns a class of straight-A students into grade-A rockers. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Little Scientist Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Youngsters are invited to don a kid-sized lab coat and safety glasses in the science lab and use the tools of a scientist to investigate our world. Museum admission is $13 for kids and adults, $12 for seniors, and free for children under 2.
Earth Day program, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids will learn about plants and receive a PBS Kids’ Plum Landing goodie bag (while supplies last).
Flood relief spaghetti feed fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools cafeteria, Cedar Bluffs. The fundraiser is planned for Wildcat families who were affected by the recent flooding. The event will be held in conjunction with the school’s family fun night. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. There also will be a bake sale and raffle items.
WWE SmackDown Live, 6:45 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $23 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Wednesday
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Earth Day program, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids will learn about plants and receive a PBS Kids’ Plum Landing goodie bag (while supplies last). Museum admission is $13 for kids and adults, $12 for seniors, and free for children under 2.
Opening of Cirque de Soleil Crystal, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Cirque de Soleil’s first-ever show on ice includes all of the circus theatrics they’re known for alongside synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating. Tickets start at $47 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. The production will continue through April 28.
April 25
Theater
“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $24 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Earth Day program, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids will learn about plants and receive a PBS Kids’ Plum Landing goodie bag (while supplies last). Museum admission is $13 for kids and adults, $12 for seniors, and free for children under 2.
Taco night fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The fundraiser is for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life leadership team. A minimum of 15% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Fremont Area United Way to be used for flood relief in the Fremont area. The menu includes a taco salad or softshell taco with a choice of toppings, desserts and drink. Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased in advance for Relay For Life participants, at Pinnacle Bank (next to Taco Bell) in Fremont or at the door.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Cirque de Soleil Crystal, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $47 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.