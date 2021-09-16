Entertainment calendar for area events taking place Sept. 17-23

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Investigate: Saturday Science Lab, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Everyone is welcome to discover space with crafts. Activities are included with museum admission.

Tinkerfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $14 for adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.

Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Everyone is invited to watch as local/regional artists and professional madonnaris will transform patches of Midtown Crossing pavement into pastel chalk masterpieces. Admission is free.