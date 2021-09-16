Entertainment calendar for area events taking place Sept. 17-23

Friday
Concerts
Kane Brown, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35 to $60 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Omaha Symphony presents A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Step Afrika, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Step Afrika combines dance, song, storytelling and humor to create a heart-pounding experience and celebrate the African American tradition of stepping. In-person tickets range from $9 to $42. Live webcast tickets are $20. Tickets are available online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production, which will continue through Oct. 10, includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
Opening of “Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. A thrilling whodunit set aboard the world’s most famous luxury locomotive, the show will keep you guessing until the very end. The production will continue through Oct. 10. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Tinkerfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be activities such as Make-your-own Forky Friend, Sid’s Toy Take Apart, Tinker Science Shows, a variety of activities from local makers, and more. Admission is $14 for adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
Events
Investigate: Saturday Science Lab, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Everyone is welcome to discover space with crafts. Activities are included with museum admission.
Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Everyone is invited to watch as local/regional artists and professional madonnaris will transform patches of Midtown Crossing pavement into pastel chalk masterpieces. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. Husker game. Food will be available. There will be happy hour drink prices during the game.
Falling Leaves Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. Admission is free. The café also will be open to offer food and drink.
Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The Durham Museum will open its doors free of charge as part of Museum Day. The Museum Day ticket is available for download at SmithsonianMag.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two on Sept. 18 only. One ticket per email address is permitted. Other museums participating in Nebraska are El Museo Latino in Omaha, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and Morrill Hall in Lincoln.
Midland University Homecoming Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Midland’s football team will take on Dakota Wesleyan University at 1 p.m.
Latino Festival 2021, 2-8 p.m., Antelope Park, Lincoln. The festival will include Latino/Hispanic music, art and food.
CountryFest, 4-7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont. Admission is free. Food will be available. The String Beans musical group will perform kids songs from 5-6 p.m. The Balloon Brigade will be giving away balloon animals. There also will be a free petting zoo, face painting and bocce ball stations. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Supportive Singles ‘50s-‘60s DJ dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. All singles and couples are welcome. Free dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Sunday
Theater
“Menopause The Musical,” 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $40 to $55 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Camp Fontanelle’s annual Barbecue and Quilt Auction, 11 a.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The day begins with worship at 11 a.m. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The quilt auction is set for 2 p.m. The day also marks the opening day for the corn maze and pumpkin patch.
Pop-Up Art Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free.
West Point Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nielsen Center, West Point. Check-in is from 8-11 a.m. at 200 Anna Stalp Ave. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Pre-registration is $10. Day-of-show registration will be $15. Online registration is available at www.roadgems.com.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open for a breakfast buffet for 9:30 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome.
Harvest Moon Festival 2021, 4-7 p.m., Antelope Park Bandshell, Lincoln. The festival will include various cuisines, cultural activities, art performances, live music, lantern lighting and more.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Concerts
Shinedown, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $41 to $130 and are available online at www.pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Theater
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 23
Theater
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers and tacos. Everyone is welcome.