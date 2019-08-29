Friday
Theater
Opening of “Go, Dog. Go!,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through Sept. 15. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
SeptemberFest, 5 p.m. to midnight, parking lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. The annual Salute to Labor features musical acts, entertainment for kids, a carnival midway, arts and crafts, food and more. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served which includes fish, shrimp, chicken tenders, french fries, baked potatoes and onion rings. Bakersfield will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
35th annual La Festa Italiana, 6-11 p.m., American Italian Heritage Society, 132nd and Fort streets, Omaha. The festival will include authentic Italian food, wine, beer, music, children’s activities and fireworks. Tickets at the door will be $7. Children under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event will feature an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, interactive games and entertainment. Admission is free.
Saturday
Theater
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun. The weekend will feature World War II military vehicles and a presentation on the Holocaust from 1-2 p.m. in the visitor center. Living history interpreters also will perform military drills and daily activities of Fort Atkinson. A park entry permit is required.
SeptemberFest, noon to midnight, parking lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
35th annual La Festa Italiana, 6-11 p.m., American Italian Heritage Society, 132nd and Fort streets, Omaha. The festival will include authentic Italian food, wine, beer, music and children’s activities. Tickets at the door will be $7. Children under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.
Sunday
Theater
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Sweat,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
hutchfest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11th and Nicholas streets, north downtown Omaha. The event will showcase over 300 maker pop-ups from Omaha and across the Midwest. There also will be live and local music performances, over-sized lawn games and Instagram stations. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Midtown Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. This is a classic show and shine featuring the area’s finest in collector and one-of-a-kind rides. Admission is free.
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun. The weekend will feature World War II military vehicles and a presentation on the Holocaust from 1-2 p.m. in the visitor center. Living history interpreters also will perform military drills and daily activities of Fort Atkinson. A park entry permit is required.
35th annual La Festa Italiana, 6-11 p.m., American Italian Heritage Society, 132nd and Fort streets, Omaha. The festival will include authentic Italian food, wine, beer, music, children’s activities and fireworks. Tickets at the door will be $7. Children under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.
SeptemberFest, noon to midnight, parking lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Rhythm Blues & Arts Fest, 2-11:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark Landing, Omaha’s riverfront. This year’s festival will feature Keith Sweat. It also will host pop-up shops with regional arts and crafts. Food and beverages from local favorites also will be available. Tickets start at $35.
Dylan Bloom acoustic live, 8-11 p.m., The Tow Line, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. This is a free, all-ages show. No permit is needed to park in The Tow Line parking lot.
Monday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12, and free for veterans and children ages 5 and under.
SeptemberFest, noon to midnight, parking lot D, CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free. The SeptemberFest parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 16th and Cass streets.
Tuesday
Concerts
Take Me Home – The Music of John Denver, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. This show stars Jim Curry, who grew up as a true fan of John Denver. Curry’s natural voice, his natural look and the sound of the band all create a memory of the original. A single adult membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25. Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Events
Meet and greet with Colin Cantwell, 5-7 p.m., Krypton Comics, Omaha. Cantwell is the creator and model building of the Death Star, X-Wing and other classic Star Wars ships. Cantwell will show videos describing his interaction with George Lucas and his work on Star Wars, along with other projects. This will be followed by an opportunity for fans to meet Cantwell, ask questions and share stories. Admission to the event is free. Cantwell will sign prints of his work for $25.
Wednesday
Concerts
Squeeze – The Squeeze Songbook Tour with guest KT Tunstall, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The South-London legends will play their extensive line of hits, as well as some rare, lesser known gems from their back catalogue and solo careers.
Events
Summer Movie Night featuring “Back to the Future,” 6 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Sept. 5
Theater
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Concerts
Jimmie Allen, 8 p.m., Mammel Courtyard at Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.