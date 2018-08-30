Friday
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Great Big Husker Flag Project, University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Meier Commons outside of UNL’s Student Union. A Husker flag that is 60 feet by 30 feet will be created out of Mega Construx toy bricks. Volunteers are needed starting at 9 a.m. to help break the Guinness World Record. The flag will remain up through Sunday morning. For more information, visit www.thegreatamericanflagproject.com.
Community bingo, 2-3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event is free and open to the public. Over $100 will be paid out in cash prizes.
SeptemberFest Omaha, 5 p.m. to midnight, CenturyLink Center Omaha. The four-day event includes carnival rides, live music, kids activities, a car show, food and more. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
Turner Park Night Market Festival, 6-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event includes live music, mini food festival, vendors and giant outdoor games. Admission is free.
34th annual La Festa Italiana, 6-11 p.m., American Italian Heritage Society, 5110 N. 132nd St., Omaha. Visitors are invited to taste some authentic food, beer and Italian wines. There will be live music with cultural dancing, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities and fireworks. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Ralston’s Last Blast of Summer, 6:30 p.m., Ralston Arena. Events begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include games for children, food trucks and a performance by local band, “Finest Hour.” Activities will wrap up around 8:30 p.m. with the fireworks show set to begin at 8:45 p.m. All of the activities, except the food trucks, are free and open to the public.
Community Back to School Bash, 7 p.m., Clemmons Park (on the sled hill), Fremont. Food trucks will be open at 7 p.m. and free popcorn will be served. The movie “Toy Story” will be shown at sunset (about 8:30 p.m.).
Saturday
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Round Church Rumblefest, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Cost is $15 for those wishing to enter a vehicle in the show. The car show is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group and a community outreach effort. The Pancake Man will be flipping pancakes, which are free to the public – both spectators and car show entrants – from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Pancakes will be served in the Community Life Center on the church campus.
Labor Day Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be wild entertainment, including bounce houses, airbrush tattoos and special animal presentations for all ages. Gate gifts will be given out, while supplies last. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. The event will feature military reenactor groups from the French and Indian War, the Civil War, the early 1800’s westward expansion up to the present. Military vehicles also will be on display. A park entry permit is required.
Nebraska Sports tailgate party, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. Hot dogs will be grilled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the Dodge County Humane Society.
Opening of “Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild” exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibition contains 40 of Mangelsen’s most resonant images – images that take viewers on a journey into the haunts of iconic species. The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 6. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and over, $7 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 years and under.
SeptemberFest Omaha, noon to midnight, CenturyLink Center Omaha. The four-day event includes carnival rides, live music, kids activities, a car show, food and more. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
34th annual La Festa Italiana, 5-11 p.m., American Italian Heritage Society, 5110 N. 132nd St., Omaha. Visitors are invited to taste some authentic food, beer and Italian wines. There will be live music with cultural dancing, cooking demonstrations and children’s activities. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
6th Annual Love of Art & Music Festival, 5-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The free event will include art, soulful bands, family activities and entertainment for all ages.
Sunday
Theater
“Fun Home,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Labor Day Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be wild entertainment, including bounce houses, airbrush tattoos and special animal presentations for all ages. Gate gifts will be given out, while supplies last. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. The event will feature military reenactor groups from the French and Indian War, the Civil War, the early 1800’s westward expansion up to the present. Military vehicles also will be on display. A park entry permit is required.
Midtown Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. All vehicles are welcome – vintage cars and trucks, sports cars, project cars and hot rods. Admission is free.
Sounds of Fall, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to hear the unique and majestic bugle of the elk, and discover ways to identify other animals by their sounds, tracks and scat they leave behind. Event activities are free with paid park admission.
SeptemberFest Omaha, noon to midnight, CenturyLink Center Omaha. The four-day event includes carnival rides, live music, kids activities, a car show, food and more. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
34th annual La Festa Italiana, noon to 11 p.m., American Italian Heritage Society, 5110 N. 132nd St., Omaha. Visitors are invited to taste some authentic food, beer and Italian wines. There will be live music with cultural dancing, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities and fireworks. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Lincoln’s 2nd Annual Dog Bowl, 4-8:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. The family- and dog-friendly event will feature food trucks, craft beer, vendors, dog activities and live music. Proceeds will benefit Lincoln’s three new public dog runs and improvements at Rickman’s Run.
Monday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Labor Day Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be wild entertainment, including bounce houses, airbrush tattoos and special animal presentations for all ages. Gate gifts will be given out, while supplies last. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Omahahawks Air Show, 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 138th and Fort streets, Omaha. Some of the best radio control pilots from around the region will show off their tricks and a variety of models at this annual Labor Day event. Admission is free. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds from food and door prize tickets will be donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
SeptemberFest Omaha, noon to midnight, CenturyLink Center Omaha. The four-day event includes carnival rides, live music, kids activities, a car show, food and more. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Admission is $7. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
River City Star half-price family day, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., River City Star Riverboat, 151 Freedom Park Road, Omaha. This cruise, appropriate for all ages, will feature a short captain’s narration and music. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, $4 for children (12 and under), and $2 for infants (18 months and under).
Tuesday
Events
Senior Discount Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Senior citizens (62 and older) receive half price admission.
Wednesday
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. A full meal is $8 plus tax and a half meal is $4.50 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Sept. 6
Concerts
Metallica, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $65 to $135 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Temptations and The Four Tops, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0202 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Senior Discount Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Senior citizens (62 and older) receive half price admission.