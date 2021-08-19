Entertainment calendar for Aug. 20-26 includes concerts, festivals and more

100 Years of State Parks Celebration, 5 p.m., Schramm Park State Recreation Area. Guests are invited to enjoy live music from 5-8 p.m. from the Omaha-based band 37 Years, which will play favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s eras. Visitors can participate in outdoor activities such as fishing with a youth fishing instructor, canoeing, visiting with a geologist, learning about watchable wildlife, exploring nature photography, meeting Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists, and playing yard games. Food trucks will be available. There will be a guided hike at 8 p.m. to look for bats, owls, insects and other nocturnal animals. A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park and may be purchased at the park or at outdoornebraska.org.