Entertainment calendar for Aug. 20-26 includes concerts, festivals and more

Friday
Concerts
Cornhusker Marching Band’s annual exhibition concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The concert is free and open to the public. The performance will include a preview of the first halftime show of the 2021 football season, favorite Husker songs and a “drill down” contest in which band members follow rapid marching instructions to try to be the last person on the field.
Opera Outdoors, 7 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lawn and kids zone will open at 5:30 p.m. The free opera concert is set for 7 p.m.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Opening of “Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production, which will continue through Sept. 19, is a heartwarming recount of wartime romance between two strangers, stitched together from hundreds of real-life letters between the playwright’s parents. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Catboy, Owlette & Gekko Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The museum is having a weekend filled with activities inspired by the TV show,” PJ Masks,” as well as character meet and greets. Activities are included with museum admission.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Guests are invited to experience the tastes, music, dancing and culture of Greece without a passport. Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
15th Annual Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 5-11 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Park, just east of downtown Elkhorn. The hot air balloons will launch at 7 p.m. and then be illuminated at 9 p.m. (weather permitting). The festival also includes award winning wines available to taste, food, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and a KidZone area with pony rides, face painting, inflatable bounce and obstacle course activities for the kids. Wine tasting ticket packages are $20 at the gate which includes festival admission, five tastes of wine and a souvenir wine glass. Adult general admission tickets are $15. Admission is $8 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and under.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Jeff Foxworthy and Nate Bargatze, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 5 p.m., and “Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Arrows to Aerospace, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bellevue. This event features the Arrows to Aerospace parade in downtown Bellevue. Washington Park will have a pancake feed, pony rides, bounce houses, music, family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. Admission is free.
Dundee Day, North 50th Street and Underwood Avenue, Dundee Neighborhood, Omaha. A street festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a pancake breakfast, retail and food vendors, Dundee Dash 5K run, kids village and bounce houses, parade, storytime and live music. A beer garden will be open from 4-11 p.m. It will include local food vendors and lawn games, and several musical acts.
Catboy, Owlette & Gekko Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The museum is having a weekend filled with activities inspired by the TV show,” PJ Masks,” as well as character meet and greets. Activities are included with museum admission.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Valparaiso Car Show, noon to 2:30 p.m., Valparaiso. All vehicles are welcome. There will be awards for Best of Show, People’s Choice, Best Ford, Best Chevy and Best Mopar. Registration is $20 day of show at Val Tavern. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with the car show to follow from noon to 2:30 p.m. There also will be music and food.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m.
Zydeco Festival, 2-9 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. This year’s day-long celebration connects guests to the Creole culture, bringing you high energy Zydeco music from local and southern artists playing their fiddles, accordions, guitars and washboards. The free festival also will include southern-style dishes and a beer garden.
15th Annual Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 3-11 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Park, just east of downtown Elkhorn. The hot air balloons will launch at 7 p.m. and then be illuminated at 9 p.m. (weather permitting). The festival also includes award winning wines available to taste, food, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and a KidZone area with pony rides, face painting, inflatable bounce and obstacle course activities for the kids. Wine tasting ticket packages are $20 at the gate which includes festival admission, five tastes of wine and a souvenir wine glass. Adult general admission tickets are $15. Admission is $8 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and under.
48th and O Car Show, 4-7:30 p.m., 48th and O streets, Lincoln. There will be five classes judged: Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Bike, People’s Choice, and Most Miles Traveled to the Show. To register for the show, visit Autosounds anytime before the show to speak with one of the team members. There will be chances to win Chick-fil-A swag, Autosounds prizes and more.
St. Patrick Parish Festival, 5 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. There will be Festival Mass at 5 p.m., SPingo at 6:30 p.m. (reservations required), and reverse happy hour at 9 p.m. in Delaney Hall.
100 Years of State Parks Celebration, 5 p.m., Schramm Park State Recreation Area. Guests are invited to enjoy live music from 5-8 p.m. from the Omaha-based band 37 Years, which will play favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s eras. Visitors can participate in outdoor activities such as fishing with a youth fishing instructor, canoeing, visiting with a geologist, learning about watchable wildlife, exploring nature photography, meeting Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists, and playing yard games. Food trucks will be available. There will be a guided hike at 8 p.m. to look for bats, owls, insects and other nocturnal animals. A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park and may be purchased at the park or at outdoornebraska.org.
Sunday
Concerts
Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring Miss Myra & The Moonshiners, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. FMES season tickets are $60 per person. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org. Memberships also can be purchased at the season’s first and second shows. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of a particular show.
Lincoln Municipal Band presents Veterans Salute: Home of the Brave, 7 p.m., John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, Lincoln. This will be the band’s annual tribute to those who serve. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Train to Danger,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Rotary Club’s Fly-in Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Boy Scout Troop 104 will be serving pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Tickets are $5 and are available from any local Rotarian or by calling 402-212-3963. The event also will include planes and classic cars on display, tours of LifeNet helicopter, and face painting and balloons. All proceeds will be used to fund area youth activities.
Catboy, Owlette & Gekko Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The museum is having a weekend filled with activities inspired by the TV show,” PJ Masks,” as well as character meet and greets. Activities are included with museum admission.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
St. Patrick Parish Festival, 11 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The event will include a variety of food booths, pie and ice cream, shopping, live entertainment, games, a kiddie parade and raffles.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 26
Concerts
Singer-Songwriter Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. The showcase is open to adults 19+ and the public is invited to enjoy the music and cheer on the participants. One artist will be selected to perform as the opening act for a select O-pa performance. This event is free, but a suggested donation of $10 is encouraged upon entry. The proceeds will directly benefit the talent being featured.
Theater
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Bargains For You On 92, over 30 towns along Nebraska Highway 92. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns. In addition to garage sales, vendors can also include antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers. The event will continue through Aug. 28.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.